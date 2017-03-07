Michigan Votes

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive: Y

Senate Bill 152 — Increase reimbursement caps for sexual assault exams: passed 37-0 in the Senate. To increase the cap on how much a state victims services commission may pay for sexual assault medical forensic examinations, from a total cost of $600 to $1,200.

Senate Bill 49 — Accommodate new model for protected individual guardian duties: passed 36-0 in the Senate. To revise caps on how much can be paid to a professional guardian or conservator appointed by a court to act in the interest of a developmentally disabled, incapacitated or protected individual or a ward. The bill would accommodate a system being tried by some counties of giving these duties to a bureau staffed by public employees, because hiring outside professionals has become harder.

Senate Bill 118 — Expand DNR role in “Rails to Trails” projects: passed 37-0 in the Senate. To allow the state Department of Natural Resources to become a National Trails System sponsor for the purpose of taking over unused railroad rights of way, or paths along operating rail lines. The DNR would assume liability, for which the railroad would have to pay.

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

HR 1004 — Regulatory Integrity Act of 2017: Y

HR 863 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, to facilitate the addition of park administration at the Coltsville National Historical Park, and for other purposes: N

Motion: Table appeal of the ruling of the Chair: Y

HR 699 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, Mount Hood Cooper Spur Land Exchange Clarification Act: Y

