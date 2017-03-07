State Briefs

MONTAGUE (WZZM-TV) — Police in Montague are investigating alleged misconduct by a member of the teaching staff at Montague High School.

Montague school district Superintendent Jeffrey Johnson sent parents a letter on March 3.

The letter says that “a formal complaint of inappropriate conduct by a Montague High School teacher was received. Based on the severity of the allegations, the teacher was placed on administrative leave, and I contacted the Montague City Police Department. ... While this is a difficult time for everyone involved, I ask that we respect the privacy of the families involved and not speculate the outcome of this investigation.”

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office said it is aware of the ongoing investigation by Montague police. Police reports have not yet been submitted to the prosecutor for review.

The school is not naming the staff person accused of inappropriate conduct nor saying if the alleged inappropriate conduct happened on school property.

GM eliminating shift at Michigan plant; 1,100 jobs affected

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Co. is laying off 1,100 workers at an assembly plant in Michigan.

GM said it's ending the third shift at its Lansing Delta Township plant because one of its products — the GMC Acadia SUV — is moving to Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The Lansing plant will still have two shifts building the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse SUVs.

Lansing's last day as a three-shift plant will be May 12.

GM announced last spring that it would make the new Acadia in Tennessee. It has added a third shift and around 800 jobs to its plant in Spring Hill.

Judge dismisses lawsuit by man mistakenly kept in jail

PORT HURON (AP) — A man who was in jail for three days because of a records error has lost a lawsuit against Port Huron and St. Clair County.

Joseph Scott was driving with his ex-wife when he was stopped by Port Huron police for a seat-belt violation in 2013. The officer checked records and found that Scott was violating a personal protection order.

Coralee Scott told the officer that the order had expired and they were friends. But Joseph Scott still was kept in jail for three days, after being treated for a panic attack. Authorities learned that the expiration date was wrongly entered into a database.

Federal Judge Laurie Michelson said the arrest was "unfortunate." But in her decision Monday, she said authorities acted reasonably in carrying out their duties.

Teen in custody in death of 18-year-old who lived with him

FENTON TWP. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy is in custody in Genesee County in the weekend death of an 18-year-old friend who was shot in the head.

Sheriff Robert Pickell said the two occasionally put guns to their heads, something known as Russian roulette, but they weren't playing at the time. The victim was identified as Brady Morris.

Morris had been living at the boy's home in Fenton Township. The sheriff said the boy called 911 to report the shooting Saturday night.

The boy's attorney, Frank Manley, called the shooting an "unbelievably tragic accident." He said many facts are unknown.

Man dies after being struck by ambulance in suburban Detroit

SOUTHFIELD (AP) — Authorities said a 41-year-old man has died after being struck by an ambulance in suburban Detroit.

The Southfield Police Department said the man darted into the path of the ambulance at about 4:50 a.m. Monday as a patient was being taken to a hospital.

Police said the ambulance driver tried to swerve and brake to avoid the man, who was identified as being from Oakland County's Commerce Township.

A witness told police the man was struck by another vehicle in the area about 50 minutes before being hit by the ambulance. The witness said the man returned to a motel room where he was staying, but the earlier collision wasn't reported to police.

Police said the ambulance was making a non-priority transport and didn't have its emergency lights or siren activated.