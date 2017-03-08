State Briefs

FLINT (AP) — The head of Flint's water pipe replacement program says the city hopes to finish the project in 2019.

Retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael McDaniel coordinates the F.A.S.T. Start initiative to replace lines that leached lead into homes and businesses. He made his comments during the first day of a three-day water infrastructure conference in Flint.

McDaniel said they hope to replace pipes to 6,000 homes this year.

The city has said at least 30,000 homes may have service lines that need replacement. Residents still are being urged to use water filters.

Flint was under state control when it switched from Detroit's water system to the Flint River in 2014 to save money. The river water was not properly treated to prevent pipe corrosion. Elevated levels of lead later were found in some children.

Bill keeps government bid info secret until contract awarded

LANSING (AP) — A bill that would keep bids secret until the state government awards a contract is nearing final approval in Michigan's Legislature.

Supporters say the legislation up for a vote in the House this week would prevent firms from using the Freedom of Information Act to access the bid information of competitors in order to win a state contract. Companies' trade secrets and other financial and propriety information would be fully exempt from disclosure.

Critics such as the Michigan Press Association oppose adding more exemptions to the open-records law and say there already are privacy protections in place for firms seeking government work.

The bill will go to Gov. Rick Snyder once the House votes.

Ex-state trooper gets jail time in embezzlement scheme

PONTIAC (AP) — A former Michigan State Police trooper who allegedly pocketed more than $170,000 in vehicle fees has been sentenced to jail time.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's office said Seth Swanson, 31, of Royal Oak learned his punishment on Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac.

Swanson in January pleaded guilty as charged to one felony count of embezzlement by a public official, and one felony count of uttering and publishing false Secretary of State documents.

The sentence includes a year in jail for embezzlement, 30 days in jail for the other charge and probation. Swanson also must pay restitution, court fees and costs.

Swanson served as a state-certified salvage vehicle inspector. Authorities said Swanson forged Secretary of State documents and allegedly pocketed the $100 fee from 1,701 inspections.

Former Western Michigan player pleads guilty to robbery

KALAMAZOO (AP) — A former Western Michigan University football player has pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

Court documents say a plea agreement calls for Ronald George, 19, of Pittsburgh to continue cooperating with police, and prosecutors have agreed to drop charges of home invasion and larceny. The Kalamazoo Gazette reported George entered the plea March 3.

George is scheduled to be sentenced May 22. Armed robbery carries a penalty of up to life in prison. The plea agreement doesn't include a sentencing recommendation from prosecutors.

George testified in court last month the crime was the idea of co-defendant Bryson White of Mason, Ohio. The two were set to play for the Broncos last fall, but were dismissed from the team following their arrests.

They're accused of robbing a woman last August.

Furnace explosion at Saginaw plant kills 1, injures another

SAGINAW (AP) — One man has died and another has been hospitalized following an explosion at a steel treating plant in Saginaw.

Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Raines said a maintenance crew was working on a furnace Tuesday afternoon when it exploded.

The incident occurred at Hi-Tech Steel Treating.

The name of the man who was killed was being withheld pending notification of family. The injured man was being treated at a hospital.

Raines told The Saginaw News the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Fire Chief Christopher Van Loo told WNEM-TV the incident has been ruled an industrial accident, and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration been contacted.

Detroit bus driver stabs, wounds passenger after dispute

DETROIT (AP) — Police said a Detroit bus driver stabbed and wounded a passenger following a dispute on a city bus.

Police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski said the driver was near the end of her route on Monday night when she told the passenger he needed to get off the bus. Donakowski said a struggle ensued and the driver stabbed him in the hand as she "feared for her life."

The Detroit News reported the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances of what led to the stabbing are under investigation, but WJBK-TV reported the man may have been sleeping on the bus.

Donakowski said the Detroit Department of Transportation driver was questioned Monday night but not immediately taken into custody.