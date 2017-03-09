State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — As snow and ice cover recede from Michigan lakes, officials say people should be prepared to see dead fish or other aquatic creatures in the water.

The Department of Natural Resources said winter conditions often cause die-offs of fish, turtles, frogs, toads and crayfish.

Martha Wolgamood of the Fisheries Division said "winter kill" is common, particularly in shallow lakes with excess vegetation and soft bottoms. It also happens in ponds, streams and canals.

She said the deaths don't affect the overall health of fish populations in the waterways.

Fish can become stressed in winter because of low energy reserves, with feeding at a minimum. They also can be affected by rapid changes in water temperatures.

Low oxygen levels are another factor, caused by decomposition of dead plants and animals.

Multi-day search for car in Kalamazoo River comes up empty

BATTLE CREEK (AP) — Authorities said a multi-day search for a car that crashed into the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek has come up empty.

Dive teams, police officers and firefighters searched starting Saturday after the crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. that day. The search continued Tuesday with officers, boats, a dive team and officials from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Police said they were told a 31-year-old man may have been driving the car. Authorities are seeking tips from the public if anything unusual is seen.

The search was stopped after efforts on Tuesday, and officials said an air search is expected to take place today after high winds ease in the area.

Repairs for Detroit-area sinkhole to take until Thanksgiving

FRASER (AP) — It likely will take until Thanksgiving to repair damage from a broken sewer line that caused a football field-size sinkhole on Christmas Eve north of Detroit, a public works official said Wednesday.

"Certainly, by the end of the year," Macomb County Public Works chief Candice Miller said. "All of this done and the road, hopefully, depending on the weather."

The cost of the work will be determined early next week when a contract is awarded to one of five bidding contractors that are all from Michigan, Miller said. She previously estimated costs at more than $78 million.

Miller said they also took bids to inspect the entire drainage system, about 17 miles of pipes, to assess whether more work needs to be done to underground infrastructure.

"We are going to solve this," she said. "It's going to be a long-term fix, and by that I mean 100 years or more."

Detroit-area youth soccer coach sentenced in sexual assault

ROSEVILLE (AP) — A former volunteer soccer coach will spend 31 years in prison for molesting a 12-year-old girl at his suburban Detroit home.

Applause broke out Wednesday as Jason Niemasz was led from the courtroom after his sentencing in Macomb County Circuit Court, WDIV-TV reported.

Niemasz was charged last year with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police have said they received a complaint from the girl's parents that she had been assaulted Nov. 14, 2016, at Niemasz's home in Roseville. She was visiting Niemasz's daughter, who she met playing soccer with the American Youth Soccer Organization in Warren, where he coached.

The television station reported that the assault occurred during a sleepover at the home.

Environmental justice focus of Flint summit amid water woes

FLINT (AP) — Environmental and social justice officials are gathering in Flint as the city works to recover from its lead-contaminated drinking water crisis.

City officials said the two-day Environmental Justice Summit will kick off today at Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church. Organizers said the free event aims to offer an opportunity for residents to share concerns with experts.

The goal is to develop a recovery plan that includes all residents, including those of color.

The event follows last month's release of a report by the Michigan Civil Rights Commission. It concluded longstanding "systemic racism" is at the core of problems that caused the crisis in the majority black city.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said she doesn't agree with all of the report's recommendations, but commends efforts to get at the root of problems.