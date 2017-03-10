State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's largest utilities said Thursday that most electrical service should be restored by this weekend after damaging winds knocked out power to more than a million customers statewide.

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy officials appeared with Gov. Rick Snyder at a news conference detailing damage and restoration efforts following Wednesday's windstorm.

DTE initially had roughly 800,000 customers without power. The utility expects to have 90 percent of the outages restored by Sunday night.

Consumers Energy officials said they also expect customers to have power back by Sunday.

The utilities said crews with about 5,700 workers are making repairs to restore electrical services, including workers who came in from other states.

Wind gusts topped 60 mph Wednesday. Snyder called the weather "unprecedented," and DTE officials said it was the largest windstorm in its 100-year history.

Two people were killed when powerful winds toppled a tree onto their car along a highway in central Michigan on Wednesday, authorities said Thursday.

Michigan State Police Sgt. Lance Cook said the tree crashed onto a Mini Cooper on the two-lane M-115 highway in Clare County’s Freeman Township. The accident killed the driver, 20-year-old Maxwell Muessig of Midland, and passenger 23-year-old Margaretta Potter of Jamestown, Rhode Island.

Police say man arrested after Detroit arson fire that killed 5

DETROIT (AP) — Police investigating an arson fire said Thursday they arrested a 55-year-old-man who lived in a Detroit apartment building where a blaze fanned by high winds killed five people and injured four.

Officer Jennifer Moreno said the fire Wednesday may have followed an argument, but police aren't sure. No charges have been filed.

Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell told the Associated Press that investigators have determined the fire was arson. Fornell said wind gusts up to 60 mph at the two-story, brick building made it difficult for fire crews.

"It was like facing a blowtorch," Fornell said. "There was a lot of fire in the back, but the fire was being pushed into the building by the wind."

The Detroit Free Press reported authorities believe the man "may have had an argument with the landlord."

The two-story brick building held eight apartments, most occupied by one or two male adults being treated for substance abuse or mental health issues, resident Marcelleus Thomas told The Detroit News.

Michigan jobless rate edges up to 5.2 percent in January

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's unemployment rate edged upward to 5.2 percent in January as the number of people entering the job market continued to grow.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget said Thursday the rate rose from 5.1 percent in December 2016 and compared with a national January jobless rate of 4.8 percent, but still marked an improvement over Michigan's year-ago rate of 5 percent. Michigan's December unemployment was revised upward from 5 percent announced earlier.

The agency said the state's workforce rose by 24,000 during January, with increases in both total employment at 18,000 jobs and in unemployed workers at 6,000.

Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer said the Michigan workforce grew by nearly 2 percent over the past year.

Panel votes to open governor, lawmakers to records requests

LANSING (AP) — Legislation advancing in the Michigan House would subject the governor and lawmakers to public-records requests.

The bipartisan bills were approved Thursday by a Republican-led House committee. The votes set the stage for passage in the House next week during Sunshine Week — a celebration of access to public information.

Advocates have said Michigan is one of just two states to wholly exempt the governor from open-records laws. It's among eight states where the legislature is explicitly exempt. The legislation would exempt communications between legislators and their constituents from being disclosed, except if the constituent is a lobbyist.

Once the bills clear the House, they will face opposition in the GOP-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, opposes efforts to subject the governor's office and the Legislature to open-records requests.

House OKs keeping expelled lawmakers from filling own seats

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan House has approved legislation to prohibit a lawmaker who resigns or who has been expelled from office from running in the special election to fill the seat.

The bill passed 72-36 Thursday is a response to former Reps. Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat running in special elections to finish the remainder of their terms in 2015. Courser had resigned and Gamrat had been expelled after being accused of misusing state resources to try to cover up their extramarital affair.

They lost the special elections.

The bill sponsor, Rep. Aaron Miller, R-Sturgis, said it would eliminate a "loophole" and ensure a legislator's resignation or expulsion is effective for the rest of the term.

Similar legislation won approval in the House in 2016 but died in the Senate.

Pro-Trump students suspended for disruption at school

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Four students at a Grand Rapids school were suspended for two days after disrupting a pro-immigrant gathering with signs that said "Trump" and "Build the Wall."

WZZM-TV reported that the incident occurred last week at Grand Rapids Christian High School. Superintendent Tom DeJonge said the students were suspended for disrespecting other students and staff, not because of the content of their signs.

Students in the school's social-justice group had gathered under a banner that said "Immigrants are a Blessing Not a Burden." DeJonge said an argument developed when students in favor of President Donald Trump's policies approached.

Betsy DeVos, Trump's head of the U.S. Education Department, and her family have been major financial supporters of Grand Rapids Christian Schools.

Detroit's 3.3-mile light-rail system to open May 12

DETROIT (AP) — The operating organization for Detroit's new light-rail system says it will have a May 12 grand opening.

M-1 Rail said the QLINE will open to the public that evening following a morning news conference and inaugural first-ride down Woodward Avenue for elected officials and dignitaries.

CEO Matt Cullen said the M-1 Rail is "bringing rail transit back to the heart of the city and connecting the Woodward Corridor in a way that's already begun to transform the entire district."

The QLINE track extends 3.3 miles from downtown Detroit north along Woodward Avenue. The line will serve a dozen locations and operate 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to midnight on Fridays, 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Upper Peninsula monument would list victims of 1913 tragedy

CALUMET (AP) — There's a plan to erect a monument in the Upper Peninsula to remember the 73 people who died more than a century ago when someone yelled "fire" at a Christmas party for families of striking miners.

The monument at Italian Hall Memorial Park in Calumet would have the names of the victims. Many were children.

A committee member, Mike Lahti, told The Daily Mining Gazette of Houghton that the monument could be made of granite or glass. He said it will be a place where people "can just sit and contemplate" what happened in 1913.

The victims were crushed or suffocated when they tried to get away from the second floor of the Italian Hall.