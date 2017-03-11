State Briefs

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder said that at one point close to a third of the state's land area had no access to electricity after high winds knocked out power this week to more than a million utility customers.

About 470,000 customers were still without power two days after Wednesday's storm — about 400,000 with DTE Energy and 72,000 with Consumers Energy, the utilities said Friday. The utilities said power should be restored to nearly all by Sunday.

Snyder surveyed damage Friday in a Dearborn Heights neighborhood, west of Detroit. He called the storm "unprecedented in terms of the number of power lines, poles broken."

Dozens of warming centers are open across Michigan. Temperatures were around 30 degrees Friday morning in the Detroit area and expected to remain cold throughout the weekend.

US Attorney McQuade says she'll quit at Trump's request

DETROIT (AP) — Barbara McQuade said Friday that she's stepping down as U.S. attorney for eastern Michigan at the request of President Donald Trump.

McQuade has been head of the U.S. Attorney's Office since 2010. But it's common for the job to change hands when a new president takes office.

She said Friday that it's been an "incredible privilege" to work with other public servants as the government's top law enforcer in a 34-county region.

Under McQuade's leadership, her office successfully prosecuted former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick on corruption charges.

The case against a southern Michigan militia was one of the government's few high-profile losses. In 2012, a judge cleared seven members of the Hutaree militia, who were charged with plotting war against the government.

McQuade was an assistant U.S. attorney in Detroit, specializing in national security crimes, when President Barack Obama nominated her as U.S. attorney in 2009.

State appeals court affirms $300K bias verdict against Wayne State

DETROIT (AP) — A longtime employee at Wayne State University who blamed her firing on age discrimination has won an appeal of a $300,000 verdict.

Wayne State tried to have the verdict overturned, but it was affirmed by the Michigan appeals court in a 2-1 decision Thursday.

Karen Hrapkiewicz worked in veterinary technology at Wayne State until 2011 when she was dismissed at age 62. Her bosses said she was fired for telling students to show up for an exam on a snow day, among other issues.

Hrapkiewicz said she was told she was "old school" and set in her ways. Her job paid $111,000 a year. She said a younger employee took over.

The appeals court said Hrapkiewicz presented sufficient evidence to show age was a factor. Wayne State is also on the hook for $265,000 in legal fees.

Teen charged with murder in shooting of 18-year-old friend

FENTON TWP. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in Genesee County in the death of a friend who was shot in the back of the head.

The victim, 18-year-old Brady Morris, had been staying at the home of Abdu Akl in Fenton Township. Morris was killed Saturday night while other members of the Akl family were in the house.

Akl was charged Friday with murder, possessing a stolen firearm and two more crimes. He was arrested when deputies responded to a 911 call.

Defense attorney Frank Manley said Morris' death was an accident involving teens who were "fooling around."

Sheriff Robert Pickell said Akl and Morris occasionally put guns to their heads, something known as Russian roulette, but they weren't playing at the time.