Michigan Votes

Senate Bill 129 — Regulate small copper mines different than big ones: passed 24-11 in the Senate. To establish a separate and more streamlined regulatory regime over small ("native") copper mining operations.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive: Y

Senate Bill 19 — Cut off parole absconders from welfare: passed 101-6 in the House. To cut off cash welfare or food stamp benefits given to an individual who absconds from parole. This and the next few votes are part of a large Senate probation and parole reform package the House approved this week (except for one bill that would give subsidies to employers who hire ex-convicts).

Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township: Y

Senate Bill 13 — Cap penalties for technical parole violations: passed 99-8 in the House. To cap at 30 days in jail the penalty for probationers who commit technical probation violations, except for multiple offenses.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

Senate Bill 12 — Facilitate release of medically frail prisoners: passed 107-0 in the House. To authorize expedited prisoner commutation hearings and procedures if this is requested by the governor for a particular prisoner, and the request is based in part on the individual’s medical condition.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

Senate Bill 22 — Create new rules for housing young prisoners: passed 107-0 in the House. To require the Department of Corrections to develop rehabilitation plans for inmates ages 18-22, and provide programming designed for that age group. This is a change from the Senate-passed version of the bill, which required young prisoners to be housed together and separated from older prisoners. Prison officials criticized this, warning of “gladiator schools.”

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4208 — Ban expelled legislator from running in replacement election: passed 72-36 in the House. To revise a procedural detail related to when legislators are expelled or resign. The bill would require a resignation letter or expulsion resolution to explicitly cover the full balance of the term (rather than be temporary).

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

Source: MichiganVotes.org

Huizenga votes

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

HR 720 — Lawsuit Abuse Reduction Act of 2017: Y

HR 725 — Innocent Party Protection Act: Y

HR 985 — Fairness in Class Action Litigation Act of 2017: Y

Source: huizenga.house.gov