State Briefs

BATTLE CREEK (AP) — A car that crashed into the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek more than a week ago has been recovered.

Dive teams, police officers and firefighters searched starting March 4 after the crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. that day. The search continued for days with officers, boats, a dive team and officials from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The vehicle was found Sunday by a fisherman. Authorities were called and lifted the car from the water.

Police said they were told a 31-year-old man may have been driving the car, but a body wasn't found with the vehicle. A search for the man will continue.

Two die when vehicle chased by Michigan State Police crashes

KENTWOOD (AP) — A college student driving to school was one of two people killed when a vehicle leading police on a high-speed chase crashed into her car near Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police said troopers tried to stop the car Saturday night in Kentwood, but the driver fled. The fleeing vehicle slammed into a car Tara Oskam of Grand Rapids was driving to Calvin College.

Oskam, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle police were chasing also died. The driver of the vehicle police were pursuing suffered serious injuries.

WZZM-TV reported the passenger was 15 and the driver was 16.

Auto insurance fee for catastrophic injuries rising to $170

LIVONIA (AP) — The annual auto insurance fee Michigan drivers pay toward caring for people catastrophically injured in crashes is rising to $170, a $10 increase.

The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association announced Monday the new per-car assessment for the 12 months starting July 1. It increased by the same amount last year.

The Livonia-based group collects funds to reimburse insurers for personal injury protection claims exceeding $555,000 per claim. It paid $1.1 billion in 2016, mostly for brain and spinal cord injuries, multiple fractures, and back and neck injuries.

The association says about $140 of the total will cover anticipated new claims and $26 will address a $1.9 billion estimated deficit for existing claims. Another 40 cents goes toward administrative expenses.

Michigan is the only state requiring drivers to buy unlimited medical benefits.

Michigan governor, Canadian official want input on trade

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder and a Canadian official say they want to be heard as President Donald Trump seeks to refashion U.S. trading relationships with Canada and Mexico.

The Detroit News reported that Snyder and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne met in Detroit on Monday. They heralded the benefits of trade between Michigan and Canada.

Snyder told reporters that Canada is Michigan's biggest trading partner and he wants that to continue. The Republican said the U.S. needs to be "very thoughtful in talking about trade issues."

Trump is scheduled to visit Michigan this week to talk about policies related to the auto industry. He has said he would like to "tweak" trade relationships with Canada as he pushes other Mexico-focused changes in the North American Free Trade Agreement.