Detroit houses of worship become immigrant sanctuaries

About 50 church leaders gathered last month in Dearborn to figure out how to become sanctuaries and understand the legal ramifications of the decision. Many churches and synagogues, such as the Birmingham Temple, have already declared their congregation as sanctuary houses of worship.

"In Scripture, it says you were a stranger, and you welcomed me — that's what Jesus said," Central United Methodist Church senior pastor Rev. Jill Zundel said. "We have to look at the higher law."

Michigan United executive director Ryan Bates said civil disobedience is necessary when the overall system is unjust.

"An important question that I'm sure is on everyone's mind: Are we breaking the law by housing and protecting a family on our premises?" Bates said. "This should be done with the spirit of civil disobedience, in the same tradition of sitting down at lunch counters and the freedom rides and getting arrested for a good cause."

Some churches are hesitant to declare their institution a sanctuary out of fear it could expose them to legal action.

Declaring an institution a public sanctuary requires the house of worship to run a campaign for a family in imminent threat of deportation. A private sanctuary is simply housing a family.

Bates also said that U.S. immigration authorities have a "sensitive locations policy," which encourages restraint by federal immigration officers when dealing with areas like houses of worship and schools.

Khaalid Walls, the Michigan branch spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, declined to comment on the topic of church sanctuaries.