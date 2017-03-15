State Briefs

PETOSKEY (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a bicyclist in northern Michigan has died before he could receive his sentence.

A court hearing scheduled for today has been canceled, the Petoskey News-Review reported.

Frank Veraldi had pleaded guilty in the death of Tracey Butler of Hyde Park, New York. She was riding bikes with her husband on the shoulder of U.S. 31 in Emmet County when she was hit from behind last August.

Witnesses said Veraldi's vehicle was all over the road. He admitted that he was passing another vehicle on the right when he struck Butler.

Veraldi, 66, told deputies that he used several prescription drugs, including Xanax.

Man sentenced in bludgeoning deaths of wife, dog

INDEPENDENCE TWP. (AP) — An Oakland County man has been sentenced in the fatal bludgeoning of his wife and dog.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Joseph Mauti to spend 60-100 years in prison, WDIV-TV reported.

Deputies investigating a welfare complaint in May 2015 found 30-year-old Lindsey Mauti dead on the floor of the family's garage in Independence Township, northwest of Detroit. The dog's body was nearby.

Joseph Mauti and the couple's two young children were inside the house.

He was found guilty in February of second-degree murder and animal torture.

Prior to his sentencing on Tuesday, Mauti told the court he'd like to apologize to his children and ask their forgiveness.

Priest accused of sexually assaulting priest sent to trial

ROGERS CITY (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting another priest in a church rectory has been ordered to trial in northern Michigan.

A judge found enough evidence against the Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka, pastor at St. Ignatius Church in Rogers City.

Obwaka is charged with first-degree and third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 28-year-old priest, who testified Tuesday. Police said the alleged crimes occurred Feb. 1 while the man was sleeping.

Defense attorney Matthew Wojda said "there's no question" there was sexual activity. But he said it was consensual, not an assault.

Obwaka, a native of Kenya, has been a priest since 2010. He became pastor at St. Ignatius in July 2013. He's in the Presque Isle County Jail without bond.

Bill would allow police to electronically view registrations

LANSING (AP) — Legislation has been introduced in Lansing that would allow motorists to use smartphones to present copies of vehicle registrations when requested by law enforcement during traffic stops or accidents.

Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township in Macomb County said Tuesday that electronics are moving things toward the future and drivers no longer have to be without such documents.

Lucido also said that he hopes driver's licenses will someday be allowed on electronic devices, as well.

His bill passed in the House unanimously and now moves to the GOP-controlled Senate. It would accompany earlier legislation that allowed Michigan drivers to provide their vehicle insurance electronically.

Police officers only would be allowed to view registration and insurance information on the smartphones of drivers they pull over.

Titanic tales kick off monthly Michigan history series

LANSING (AP) — The Historical Society of Michigan is launching a monthly lecture series that explores intriguing tales from — or involving — the state's past.

"History Hounds" debuts today with "That Sinking Feeling: Michigan and the RMS Titanic" at the organization's headquarters in Lansing.

The presentation highlights the ship's fatal maiden voyage and Michigan residents who play a part in the story. Organizers say roughly 60 passengers were either Michigan residents or immigrants heading to the state.

Then-U.S. Sen. William Alden Smith from Grand Rapids led the official inquiry into the disaster. The findings spurred new maritime safety laws.

Upcoming lectures on other topics will be held April 12 and May 10. Participants can attend in-person or online.