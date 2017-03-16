Here's how the new federal budget will affect Michigan

Here's how the budget proposal would directly impact people here in Michigan:

GREAT LAKES

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative would be eliminated. It receives $300 million per year to pay for improving water quality and wetlands, as well as reducing pollution.

HEATING ASSISTANCE

The Low Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP) would be eliminated. It helps provide home heating assistance to households in need, like those of disabled, elderly and families with preschool-age children. The state said it was on pace to spend nearly $170 million on LIHEAP this year.

DEFENSE SPENDING

A hike in defense spending could bolster contractors in the state doing business at the Detroit Arsenal and promises to accelerate spending on the new F-35 Joint Strike Fighter could lead to those aircraft being located at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township. The Pentagon would specifically get a $52-billion increase in the new budget.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

The Community Development Block Grant program will be eliminated. Since the 1970s, CDBG has devoted billions to helping improve housing and living conditions in cities. It could result in Michigan communities losing some $111 million compared to the current year, including $31 million for Detroit. The rest would be spread around the state, including $5 million for Wayne County, $4 million for Oakland County and nearly $2 million for Macomb County.

EDUCATION

The budget would cut the Department of Education, where west Michigan school reform advocate Betsy DeVos is now secretary, by about 14% or $9 billion. It would eliminate many grant programs, while adding $1.4 billion to school choice programs.

TRANSIT

Trump would eliminate Department of Transportation grants. Recent grants have been used to help fund the M-1 light-rail line in Detroit and pay for bridge replacement in Ann Arbor. Officials in Woodhaven have been trying to secure this grant to solve a tie-up at Allen Road where trains can back traffic up for 2.5 hours a day.