State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan House on Thursday approved bills that would make the governor, lieutenant governor and the Legislature accountable under the state's Freedom of Information Act.

The package of 10 bills — a bipartisan effort — passed unanimously and now moves to the GOP-controlled Senate, where its future is not so certain.

Rep. Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and Rep. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, are lead sponsors. They said residents are demanding more transparency following the state's involvement in events like the Flint water crisis and a sex scandal involving two now-former members of the state House.

Michigan is only one of two states that do not subject the governor or lawmakers to open records laws, Moss said, referencing a 2015 Center for Public Integrity poll that ranked the state last in regard to transparency.

The bills are likely to die in the Michigan Senate where Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, has been vocal in opposition to the legislation. He has said that he's concerned that constituent emails with legislators would become public and that they will think twice before contacting their senators if the media could file FOIA requests to get the communications.

The bills, however, would exempt constituent emails from FOIA requests.

Trump seeks elimination of Great Lakes restoration funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants to eliminate federal support of a program that addresses the Great Lakes' most pressing environmental threats.

Trump's 2018 budget released Thursday would remove all funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which has received strong support from members of Congress in both parties since President Barack Obama established it in 2009.

The program has pumped more than $2.2 billion into the eight-state region for projects that have removed toxic wastes from industrial harbors, fought invasive species such as Asian carp, restored wildlife habitat and supported efforts to prevent harmful algal blooms.

The initiative has generally received about $300 million a year. Congress voted last year to authorize the program for five more years.

A Trump campaign representative said last fall the Republican nominee supported the program.

ACLU challenges Trump's travel ban in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump and federal agencies are being sued in Detroit over his revised ban on travel to the U.S. by people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and the Arab-American Civil Rights League. The plaintiffs include nine people whose family members can't travel to the U.S.

Federal Judge Victoria Roberts is being asked to stop the Trump administration from enforcing the travel ban anywhere in the U.S. Judges in Maryland and Hawaii already have blocked the executive order.

The Trump administration argues that the ban is intended to protect the United States from terrorism. But ACLU attorney Michael Steinberg said the ban is motivated by "hostility to Islam" and strikes at religious freedom.

Seven members of family hurt after pickup truck hits Amish buggy

ROLLAND TWP. (AP) — Seven members of a family were injured Thursday after a pickup truck struck their horse-drawn buggy on a mid-Michigan road.

A man, four women and two children were hospitalized after the crash.

Isabella County Sheriff Mike Main told The Mount Pleasant Morning Sun that the Amish buggy was completely destroyed in the 8 a.m. crash in Rolland Township. The horse was taken to a veterinarian for a possible leg or hoof injury.

Main said early morning sunlight, a frosty vehicle windshield and nearby hills may have interfered with the pickup driver's view. Rolland Township is southwest of Mount Pleasant.

The crash is under investigation.

Two children were hurt Wednesday morning after their horse-drawn buggy was struck by a SUV in Montcalm County’s Bloomer Township, northwest of Grand Rapids.

Authorities identify teen suspect in fire at Michigan mosque

YPSILANTI (AP) — Authorities said they've identified a 16-year-old boy as a suspect in a fire that destroyed a mosque near Ypsilanti.

The Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety said in a statement that authorities are not investigating the fire as a hate crime. The statement says the decision followed a "thorough review of evidence and investigative information."

Saturday's fire destroyed the Islamic Center of Ypsilanti in the Washtenaw County community of Pittsfield Township. An investigation involving police and two federal agencies identified the teen as a suspect in that fire and another fire Feb. 27 at a vacant house.

Police said the teen and his parents cooperated with investigators. The Ann Arbor News reported he has been released from custody, pending charges.