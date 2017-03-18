State Briefs

HOLLAND (AP) — Two Holland schools canceled classes Friday due to flu-like symptoms affecting some students and teachers.

The Holland Sentinel reported that Calvary Schools of Holland and Holland Adventist were closed.

Holland Adventist also was closed Thursday. The school said the building was being cleaned to prevent any further spread of the illness.

Several other schools in southwestern and West Michigan were closed for a time last month due to illnesses. The newspaper reported that 1,900 students in Kalamazoo Public Schools were absent, sent home sick or complained of stomach illnesses and flu-like symptoms. Glenn Public Schools in Allegan County also closed for two days last month.

About 500 Mattawan Consolidated Schools students were sent home for one day in January.

Two dead after vehicle crashes into Kalamazoo River, police say

BATTLE CREEK (AP) — Police said two people have died after a vehicle crashed into the Kalamazoo River in Battle Creek early Friday.

The vehicle flipped and floated down the river to near the Washington Street bridge.

Lt. James Martens told the Battle Creek Enquirer that a police department sergeant was on patrol when he saw a flash of light, crash debris and a vehicle floating.

Martens said the bodies were found inside the vehicle after it was pulled from the water.

The crash happened near where a car went into the river March 4. That vehicle floated away, prompting days of searching. It was found this past Sunday by a fisherman. Police said they were told a 31-year-old man may have been driving the car, but a body wasn't found.

Man charged in two Detroit cop shootings; suspect in cop death

DETROIT (AP) — A man was charged with attempted murder Friday in the shooting of two Detroit police officers and also named as the "prime suspect" in the slaying of a college officer who was gunned down while on patrol in November 2016.

Raymond Durham's arrest Wednesday night apparently was the big break in the investigation of Sgt. Collin Rose's death. Detroit Chief James Craig said DNA evidence links him to the fatal shooting of the Wayne State University officer.

Separately, Durham, 60, is charged with shooting two officers who stopped him while he was on foot earlier this week. The prosecutor's office said he pulled a gun from his waistband and fired.

Durham was arraigned in a hospital room where he's recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. He asked for a court-appointed lawyer.

The injuries suffered by the two officers aren't life-threatening, although one was shot in the neck.

Spring birdwatching tours scheduled at Michigan wetlands

LANSING (AP) — As migratory birds make their way back north, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering birding tours at its Wetland Wonders and Signature Wetlands around the state.

The first tour is March 25 at St. Clair Flats State Wildlife Area on Harsens Island. Others are scheduled for Saturdays in April at varying locations.

Michigan's Wetland Wonders are the seven premier Managed Waterfowl Hunt Areas in the state.

In addition to St. Clair Flats, they include Fennville Farm Unit at the Allegan State Game Area in Allegan County; Fish Point State Wildlife Area in Tuscola County; Muskegon County Wastewater Facility in Muskegon County; Nayanquing Point State Wildlife Area in Bay County; Pointe Mouillee State Game Area in Monroe and Wayne counties; and Shiawassee River State Game Area in Saginaw County.