Michigan Votes

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive: Y

House Bill 4013 — Allow electronic vehicle registration in car (versus paper): passed 108-0 in the House. To allow the vehicle registration document motorists are required to have when driving to be an electronic picture of the document on their smartphone or other device.

Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township: Y

House Bill 4080 — Authorize new energy-related purchase/debt scheme for schools: passed 106-2 in the House. To allow schools to contract with vendors for energy efficiency projects, and pay for these with money the projects are supposed to save (or from regular tax revenue if savings don’t appear).

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4063 — Ban aiming a “directed energy device” at an aircraft: passed 107-1 in the House. To make it a crime to intentionally aim a beam of directed energy from a directed energy device at or into path of an aircraft, with violators subject to a $10,000 fine and five years in prison. This includes lasers and any other "highly focused energy" that could damage or interfere with an aircraft.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4150 — Expand open records law to the Legislature: passed 108-0 in the House. To extend the Freedom of Information Act to legislators, whose offices are currently exempt, subject to a broad range of exceptions and exemptions. The House also passed House Bill 4148, which extends the disclosure requirements to certain kinds of documents held by the governor's office.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4154 — Create process for appealing denial of Legislature records request: passed 108-0 in the House. To establish procedures for appealing the denial of a Freedom of Information Act request, or the fees demanded to fulfill it, by the House or Senate open records law coordinator. Appeals would go not to the courts but to an existing Legislative Council appointed by the Legislature itself, and in cases of improper denial this body would be limited to recommending the House or Senate discipline the House speaker and Senate majority leader.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4155 — Exceptions to applying open records law to the Legislature: passed 108-0 in the House. To define the records that would be exempt from Freedom of Information Act requests to the state Legislature under House Bill 5469. These include standard provisions on records dealing with security matters, active contract bidding, information of a personal nature or business proprietary records, records that violate attorney-client privilege or involve ongoing litigation, etc. The bill would also exempt records of exchanges between a lawmaker and a constituent. Notably, records held by the Republican and Democratic caucus staffs would also be exempt, including their communications and public relations operations.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

Source: MichiganVotes.org

Huizenga votes

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

HR 1181 — To amend title 38, United States Code, to clarify the conditions under which certain persons may be treated as adjudicated mentally incompetent for certain purposes: Y

HR 648 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, To authorize the secretary of the interior to amend the Definite Plan Report for the Seedskadee Project to enable the use of the active capacity of the Fontenelle Reservoir: Y

HR 132 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, Arbuckle Project Maintenance Complex and District Office Conveyance Act of 2017: Y

Source: huizenga.house.gov