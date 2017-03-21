Shipwreck show coming to Holland on March 25

The show will take place at the Knickerbocker Theatre, 86 E. Eighth St. in Holland, on Saturday, March 25.

The Holland-based Michigan Shipwreck Research Association sponsors the annual show as part of its mission to research and discover shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, then document and present their findings to the public.

John Janzen of Minnesota will present the keynote presentation, "Eight Years of Diving the Carl D. Bradley.” The Carl D. Bradley was a self-unloading Great Lakes freighter that sank in a Lake Michigan storm on Nov. 18, 1958. Of the 35 crew members, 33 died in the sinking.

Janzen and diving partner John Scoles, after obtaining the required permission from government agencies, conducted three dives to the Bradley in August 2007. They removed the original bell and replaced it with memorial bell of similar dimensions, engraved with the names of the lost crew. They were the first scuba divers to reach the stern of the Bradley.

Janzen also has worked as a diver and videographer for National Geographic and was featured in the recent National Geographic Explorer episode "Ghost Ships of the Great Lakes."

Also on the program is "Fire Wind and Storm," in which famed Great Lakes shipwreck hunter David Trotter presents his recent discovery and exploration of the shipwrecks of the Venus and the Montezuma.

The third program is "Shipwrecks, Reality TV and the Michigan Triangle,” presented by MSRA's Valerie van Heest, who will explore how reality television shows blur the lines between history and myth for the sake of ratings.

Tickets are $12.50 in advance and $15 at the door, or free with various membership levels at www.michiganshipwrecks.org.