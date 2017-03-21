State Briefs

KEELER TWP. (AP) — Authorities have identified two fishermen who died after the boat they were riding in capsized in a lake in southwestern Michigan.

Michigan State Police said 45-year-old man Douglas Charles McIntyre of Decatur and 64-year-old Robert E. Novick of Evergreen Park, Illinois, were found in Keeler Lake on Saturday evening and were pronounced dead at separate hospitals.

Rescue crews were called to the lake in Van Buren County's Keeler Township by a person who said his friends were fishing and had yelled for help.

The boat was found by rescuers in the southwest corner of the lake, about 75 yards from shore, and crews found the men nearby.

'Catastrophic' I-94 crash prevented, thanks to cable barrier, police say

PAW PAW TWP. (WZZM-TV) — The cable barrier running parallel to I-94 is credited for preventing a crash from becoming more serious Monday afternoon.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Department deputies responded at about 12:50 p.m. to an area of I-94 just east of the 41st Street overpass on a report of a semi-truck crash, according to a news release.

Police found the westbound truck embedded into the barrier. About 45 posts were either hit or destroyed by the truck — and, if it wasn't for the barrier, the truck likely would have entered the eastbound lanes and resulted in a "catastrophic" crash, police said..

The truck driver has been identified as Lane Halter, 37, from Canton, Ohio. Police said he fell asleep at the wheel.

Halter was not hurt in the crash and was cited for careless driving.

Dozens arrested in immigration raid during Detroit cockfight

DETROIT (AP) — About 50 men could be deported after they were caught during an immigration raid on a suspected cockfighting and illegal gambling operation in Detroit.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Khaalid Walls said Monday that the men are primarily from Mexico and are in violation of immigration law. They face removal proceedings.

They were among 86 people found Saturday in an abandoned warehouse on Detroit's southwest side. One person faces criminal gambling charges.

The raid was led by Homeland Security Investigations and involved 140 personnel from area departments. It followed several months of investigation into cockfighting and illegal gambling.

More than 100 roosters were turned over to state agriculture officials. Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development spokeswoman Jennifer Holton said the birds have been humanely euthanized.

Woman whose complaint triggered Nassar probe sues sports doc

EAST LANSING (AP) — A woman whose complaint about a campus sports doctor led to an internal investigation at Michigan State University has filed a lawsuit, accusing him of assault during the 2014 visit.

The investigation by MSU led to restrictions on Dr. Larry Nassar, but he was fired in 2016 for violating them.

The woman, identified as Jane AAA Doe, sued Monday in federal court. She's among dozens of women and girls who accuse Nassar of assaulting them during treatments for various ailments.

Nassar worked at MSU and also served as a doctor for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He denies the allegations.

After an investigation, Doe was told by MSU that she didn't understand the nuances of certain medical procedures.

Separately, Nassar is charged with molesting 10 girls.

Snyder appoints new Detroit judge who lost 2016 election

DETROIT (AP) — A candidate who lost an election for Detroit's 36th District Court is getting his robe another way.

Gov. Rick Snyder said he's appointing Christopher Blount to a vacancy on the city court. In November 2016, Blount finished third in a race for two seats at 36th District Court.

The court's chief judge is Nancy Blount, who was formerly married to Christopher Blount's grandfather.

The governor describes Blount as a "high energy individual" who is committed to public service.

The Detroit court is one of the busiest in the country. It handles misdemeanors, traffic violations and certain civil lawsuits. It's also the first stop for anyone charged with a felony.

Michigan man dies, day after event to celebrate his life

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A Michigan lawyer and Republican activist has died, a day after hundreds of people responded to his published invitation to attend an open house to celebrate his life.

Bob Eleveld died Sunday at age 80. He was too ill from cancer to attend the event Saturday at a Grand Rapids-area golf club. Guests ate roast beef and shrimp and wrote messages that were delivered to Eleveld by family members.

His partner, Michelle McIsaac, said the reception fulfilled Eleveld's wishes. "He went out with a bang,” she said.

On March 12, Eleveld published his obituary and announced the open-house celebration in The Grand Rapids Press. His family called it a "no-bit" because he was still alive.

Young boy dies after falling into Michigan pond

WATERTOWN TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a toddler has died after falling into a pond near a home in the Lansing area.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Department said relatives of the 21-month-old boy got him out of the pond in Watertown Township before rescue crews arrived Sunday afternoon. They began life-saving measures, but the sheriff’s office said he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The child's name wasn't immediately released. The death is under investigation.