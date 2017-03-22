State Briefs

COURTLAND TWP. (AP) — Police said they believe a man killed his mother at a home in Kent County before killing himself.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department said the body of Gloria Launiere, 59, was found inside the home in Courtland Township on Monday and 34-year-old David Applegate was found critically injured. The department said Applegate was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detective Joel Roon said Launiere and Applegate suffered stab wounds.

Sheriff Lawrence Stelma said that the deaths followed what appeared to be a domestic incident, but specifics were under investigation.

Launiere and her husband lived with Applegate at the home. The department responded after a 911 call from a family member asking authorities to check on them. The department said Applegate's stepfather wasn't home when investigators arrived.

Records: Inmates knew about inmate's planned escape

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Berrien County deputies were unaware of an inmate's plan to escape from a local courthouse in an incident that led to a deadly shooting last year, though his fellow inmates did know about the plan.

Statements this month from other inmates and witnesses to the shootings were obtained by The Herald Palladium through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Investigators allege inmate Larry Gordon wrestled a gun away from a court deputy on July 11, 2016, killed two court officers and wounded the deputy before he was fatally shot by other officers. A civilian held hostage by Gordon was also wounded.

Multiple inmates testified that they knew Gordon was planning an escape. One inmate, Michael Peffley, initially told a detective he warned jail staff about Gordon's plans, but Peffley later said he didn't talk to jail staff because he assumed they wouldn't listen to him, according to court records.

Peffley said Gordon gave him a note informing him of the escape. He said Gordon's note asked him to contact drug dealers to whom Gordon owed money.

Gordon's attorney, Joseph Fletcher, told detectives Gordon was highly agitated before the shooting when learning he probably wouldn't receive a light sentence on numerous felony charges in exchange for providing information on other crimes.

Sheriff Paul Baily said there was no sign Gordon was an extra security risk or that additional safety measures were necessary.

The sheriff's office said it has added deputies at the courthouse, so inmates will be escorted by two officers instead of one.

Insects, diseases pose threats to Michigan forests, DNR report says

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released an update on the health of the state's forests, including threats posed by insects and diseases.

Michigan's 20 million acres of forest land supports recreation, forest products and other industries while providing crucial wildlife habitat.

The report outlines efforts to control spruce budworm, a pest that periodically defoliates spruce and fir forests. It says infestations probably will increase over the next 10 years. Experts are looking for high-risk areas in state forests.

Another problem is the hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive insect that kills hemlock trees. It turned up in the west-central Lower Peninsula in 2015. State agencies are working on a strategy to contain it.

The report describes other health issues and research underway to deal with them.

Owners can permanently shield forest land from development

LANSING (AP) — Michigan officials are taking applications from owners of forest land who would like to enroll their property in a program that shields it permanently from development.

Michigan's Forest Legacy Program uses federal and matching funds to protect environmentally important woodlands in certain areas.

That could mean buying the property and converting it to public ownership. Other arrangements involve leaving the land in private hands and paying the owner to make sure it stays protected.

Some owners might also get tax benefits for limiting the future use of their property.

Kerry Wieber of the Department of Natural Resources said the legacy program is important for preserving wildlife habitat and recreational opportunities.

Applications are due by June 16. Additional information is posted online.

Cuba ambassador touts trade to Detroit Economic Club

DETROIT (AP) — Cuba's ambassador to the U.S. says Michigan and Cuba could be business partners.

Jose Ramon Cabanas Rodriguez told the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday his nation and Michigan can complement each other in agriculture and other fields.

The Detroit News reported the speech came a day after Cabanas spoke to the board of directors of the Michigan Farm Bureau. Bureau horticulture specialist Kevin Robson said Cabanas discussed normalizing trade relations between Cuba and the U.S., and potential opportunities for Michigan's farmers to export dairy and fruit to Cuba.

President Donald Trump has pledged to reverse former President Barack Obama's 2½-year-old opening with Cuba, which restored full diplomatic relations and allowed a dramatic expansion of U.S. travel to the island.