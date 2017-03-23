State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — The state said Wednesday that Michigan's unemployment rate rose to 5.3 percent in February while the number of people entering the job market continued to grow.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget said the rate rose from 5.2 percent in January and compared with a national February jobless rate of 4.7 percent. Last month's jobless rate in Michigan was three-tenths of a percentage point higher than the state's year-ago rate of 5.0 percent.

The agency said the state's workforce rose by 23,000 during February, with increases in both total employment by 17,000 jobs and in unemployed workers by 7,000.

February marked the second consecutive monthly jobless rate increase in Michigan, and continued an upward trend from a low of 4.8 percent last May and June.

Michigan graduation, dropout rates don't change much

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's most recent high school graduation and dropout rates didn't change much from the year before.

The four-year graduation rate was 79.65 percent in the 2015-16 school year, down slightly from 79.79 percent in the 2014-15 academic year. The dropout rate was 8.91 percent, down from 9.12 percent.

The data was released Wednesday by the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information.

CEPI Director Tom Howell said while the graduation rate dipped slightly, more students are continuing their high school education past the traditional four years rather than dropping out.

The five-year graduation rate was 82.81 percent. The six-year graduation rate was 82.67 percent.

Two charged in death of woman outside care facility

GAINES TWP. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the death of an 85-year-old woman who was found in cold weather outside an assisted living center near Grand Rapids.

Yahira Zamora is accused of resetting the alarm on a door without determining whether anyone was outside. Denise Filcek is accused of falsely declaring that she had made bed checks of all residents at Crystal Springs Assisted Living Center in Gaines Township.

A resident with dementia, Kathryn Brackett, wandered outside and was found dead on Oct. 27, 2016.

Attorney General Bill Schuette said the allegations are "terrifying" for anyone considering a care facility.

Zamora and Filcek are due in court today.

Missing kids found safe after abduction reported, police say

BURTON (AP) — Police said two young children whose mother said they were in a car that was stolen from a Flint-area gas station have been found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 2-year-old girl and a baby boy after their mother said they were taken at about 7 a.m. Wednesday from a gas station in Burton.

Police at a news conference said the children and car were found a few hours later in Flint and the children were reunited with their mother. They said they're seeking a man suspected of stealing the car.

Before the children were found, WNEM-TV interviewed the mother. She said she went inside to buy cigarettes and a lighter while the children were in the back seat and saw the abduction.

New legislation aims to help victims of human trafficking

LANSING (AP) — Human trafficking victims would get help rebuilding their lives under legislation unanimously approved Wednesday by the Michigan House.

Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian, sponsored the bill that could forgive prostitution-related offenses victims were forced to commit, even if they have a prior conviction. She said the bill would make them eligible for parole and deferral instead of jailing them so that they have a chance to become productive members of society.

Victims now are only eligible for one-time deferred sentences for certain charges the victim was forced to commit if all conditions of probation have been met. It also only applies to victims who have had no previous convictions.

The bill now moves on to the GOP-controlled Senate for approval.

NTSB cites mechanical issue in Michigan plane incident

YPSILANTI TWP. (AP) — A preliminary investigation into the runway accident involving a plane carrying the Michigan men's basketball team cites a mechanical problem.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday issued an update about the March 8 crash at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti Township, near the Ann Arbor school. The aborted takeoff caused extensive damage to the aircraft but only one minor injury during evacuation.

The report does not list a likely cause of the incident, but it says the flight data recorder shows the right elevator — the primary mechanism controlling an airplane's pitch — didn't move during the attempted takeoff.

The plane carrying 109 passengers and seven crew members skidded 1,000 feet past the runway.

The team was headed to Washington, D.C., for the Big Ten Tournament. They flew the next day and won the tournament, and are now in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Detroit refugee haven wins restored federal funds

DETROIT (AP) — The leader of a Detroit haven for asylum seekers said the government has reversed an earlier decision and will restore key funding.

Executive Director Deborah Drennan of Freedom House told The Detroit News on Wednesday that the Department of Housing and Urban Development informed her of the restored funding. She expects to learn additional details later.

Freedom House bills itself as the only U.S. facility providing temporary housing, legal aid and other services under one roof and at no charge. It has welcomed immigrants from around the globe since 1983.

A change in priorities at HUD threatened to eliminate $390,000 in funding to Freedom House — or more than half of its $750,000 annual budget — as of March 31. The nonprofit began turning away new asylum-seekers in February.