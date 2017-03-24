State Briefs

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Newly released Census Bureau estimates show communities in parts of West Michigan with relatively strong population growth versus other parts of the state.

The figures released Thursday show Kent County added 6,078 people from 2015 to 2016. Wayne County, which includes Detroit, lost 7,696 people in that same period.

Demographer Kurt Metzger told the Detroit Free Press that "Kent is a real magnet," with the economy relatively strong in West Michigan.

Police say taxi cab driver runs over, kills man after threat

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Police said a taxi driver fatally struck a man with his cab in Grand Rapids after the man threatened him with a hammer and tried to rob him.

Officers responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday after a man police identified as 45-year-old Timothy Coleman was hit by the cab. Preliminary reports from police indicate the driver was dropping off the Grand Rapids man at an intersection when he got out of the taxi and threatened him.

Police said he was struck and killed as the taxi driver tried to flee.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death. The Kent County Prosecutor's Office said it will review the case after the investigation is complete.

Man dies after being struck in head by airplane propeller

BRADY TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a 52-year-old man has died after being struck in the head by a propeller while trying to start a single-engine airplane in southwestern Michigan.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department said Michael Westveer of Vicksburg died following the Monday accident at a private airstrip in Brady Township.

Undersheriff Paul Matyas said investigators believe the man was trying to hand-crank the propeller of his plane when he was struck. Matyas told the Kalamazoo Gazette that Westveer was found in a field near a hangar after he didn't show up as planned to meet a friend.

They're investigating and federal transportation authorities are expected to review the case.

Judge orders 11-year prison term in $19M embezzlement

DETROIT (AP) — Calling the theft "staggering," a judge sentenced a man to 11 years in prison Thursday for embezzling nearly $19 million from a suburban Detroit credit union.

Michael LaJoice's greed over 12 years made Clarkston Brandon Community Credit Union insolvent. It merged in 2016 with Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, a few months after he walked inside the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and confessed.

"I used to think that money can buy happiness. That's not the case," LaJoice said in court. "I don't have to live a lie anymore."

LaJoice, who was chief financial officer at the credit union, bought a luxurious home, fancy cars and commercial properties, and sometimes traveled by private jet.

U.S. District Judge Gershwin Drain said he had to send a strong message to the community with a stiff sentence.

Truck strikes 2 in pothole-patching crew, killing 1

DETROIT (AP) — A truck has struck two members of a pothole patching crew in Wayne County, killing one of them and leaving the other with serious injuries.

WDIV-TV reported the crash Thursday morning killed 47-year-old David Wolf of Garden City and left a 46-year-old Detroit man hospitalized.

The two men were on foot, filling potholes, when a truck that was part of their crew struck them from behind on a road in the city of Taylor.

Taylor Police Chief Mary Sclabassi said that what led the truck to strike the two Wayne County employees is under investigation.

Flags to be lowered in Michigan to honor Air Force captain

LANSING (AP) — Flags will be lowered to half-staff today in Michigan to honor an Air Force captain who was one of three service members killed in a plane crash during a training flight in New Mexico.

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of 33-year-old pilot Andrew Becker, who died March 14. Snyder's office said Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Becker was from the Detroit suburb of Novi. A service in honor of Becker is planned Saturday at Ward Church in Northville.

Snyder said Becker "will be remembered for his brave service to his country."

To avoid encounters with black bears, remove bird feeders

LANSING (AP) — For rural residents worried about visits from black bears this spring and summer, a wildlife expert has some advice: Take down your bird feeders, at least for now.

Katie Keen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said bears are particularly attracted to bird seed and suet because they have higher fat content than natural food sources such as roots of early spring plants and insect larvae.

Once a bear finds a bird feeder, it will keep coming back until the seed is gone or the feeder is removed.

Keen said bears that get used to eating around homes, yards and neighborhoods will lose their natural fear of humans, making conflicts more likely.

She also said it's dangerous to intentionally feed or try to tame a bear.