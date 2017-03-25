State Briefs

SAULT STE. MARIE (AP) — The Great Lakes commercial shipping season is set to get underway with the reopening of the navigational locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

The Soo Locks raise and lower ships moving between Lake Superior and Lake Huron. They close for a couple of months each winter for repairs and maintenance when ice usually covers substantial portions of the upper lakes.

The locks are scheduled to reopen today.

This year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the upgrades included replacing gate anchors and completing the switch to a hydraulic operating system on the Poe Lock. The MacArthur Lock underwent sandblasting, structural repairs and painting.

The first ship to pass is expected to be the Stewart J. Cort, which is heading upstream. It will be followed by the down-bound Phillip R. Clarke.

Mackinac Bridge reopens after closing over falling ice

ST. IGNACE (AP) — The Mackinac Bridge has reopened to traffic after temporarily closing because of falling ice.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority closed the bridge for a few hours Friday afternoon because ice was falling from the towers and cables.

Live bridge cams showed the span reopened to traffic before 5:30 p.m., and the authority said on its webpage there were no significant weather conditions to report to motorists.

WWTV-TV reported it was the third time this year the bridge has closed over falling ice.

Flint man arraigned after theft of car with two kids inside

BURTON (AP) — A Flint man has been arraigned on charges of carjacking and unlawfully driving a motor vehicle in connection with the theft of a car with two young children inside.

Leandree Lavelle McNeil, 29, faces a possibility of life in prison if convicted following his arraignment Friday.

The theft Wednesday morning outside a Burton convenience store led authorities to issue an Amber Alert for the 2-year-old girl and 9-month-old boy. They were found safe a few hours later in nearby Flint, where McNeil was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Burton Police Detective Eric Freeman said McNeil didn't realize there were children in the car until he was driving away.

Genesee County District Chief Judge Christopher R. Odette set McNeil's bond at $550,000 and said McNeil will be assigned a court-appointed attorney.

Lawyer say man charged in Detroit cop shootings is 'delusional'

DETROIT (AP) — A lawyer is raising questions about the mental health of a man charged with shooting two Detroit police officers and suspected of killing a college officer.

A judge on Friday granted a request to have Raymond Durham evaluated to determine if he understands the attempted murder charges and can assist his attorney.

Gabi Silver said the 60-year-old Durham "appears to be somewhat delusional."

Durham is accused of shooting two Detroit officers last week. They survived.

Separately, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said DNA links Durham to the fatal shooting of a Wayne State University officer in November 2016. No charges have been filed in that case.

After Durham's arrest, family members said he lived in an abandoned house and repaired bikes.

Teen charged in friend's death getting competency exam

FLINT (AP) — A 16-year-old boy is getting a competency exam after being charged with murder in Michigan in the death of a friend who was shot in the back of the head.

The victim, 18-year-old Brady Morris, had been staying at the home of Abdu Akl in Genesee County's Fenton Township, near Flint. Morris was killed March 4 while other members of the Akl family were in the house.

Akl is charged with murder, possessing a stolen firearm and two more crimes.

The Flint Journal reported a judge ordered the exam Thursday following a request from defense attorney Frank Manley, who has said Morris' death was an accident.

Authorities said Akl and Morris occasionally put guns to their heads, something known as Russian roulette, but they weren't playing at the time.