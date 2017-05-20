State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Officials said Friday that they've confirmed the first West Nile virus activity for Michigan in 2017 in three birds.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the virus was identified in a turkey found in Barry County, a crow in Kalamazoo County and a crow in Saginaw County. The birds were found sick or dead in early May and tested positive this week.

People are being warned to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, which can transmit the virus.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, confusion, muscles weakness and severe headache. More serious complications include neurological illnesses, such as meningitis and encephalitis.

Last year, the state says there were 43 serious illnesses and three deaths related to West Nile virus in Michigan.

Michigan women's row team avoids injury in speedboat crash

BELLEVILLE (AP) — The University of Michigan women's rowing team said no rowers were hurt when a speedboat crashed into their boat on a suburban Detroit lake.

Van Buren Township Deputy Director of Public Safety Jason Wright said the hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening on Belleville Lake broke the team's boat into pieces, and the nine rowers swam about 75 yards to shore.

The Detroit News and WJBK-TV reported the driver of the speedboat went to a launch and removed his craft from the water, but officers found him.

Wright said the man was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident and the boat was impounded. His name wasn't released.

The team issued a statement saying no team members were injured and they resumed training Thursday for next week's NCAA championships in West Windsor, New Jersey.

Two dead after crash involving wrong-way driver in Michigan

BURDELL TWP. (AP) — Authorities said two people have died following a crash involving a wrong-way driver in northern Michigan.

The three-vehicle crash happened Thursday on U.S. 131 in Osceola County's Burdell Township.

Michigan State Police said a 43-year-old Michigan man was driving north in the southbound lanes and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 62-year-old man from Highland Park, Illinois, was driving another vehicle and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the driver and passenger of the third vehicle didn't report any injuries.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released.

The crash is under investigation.

Michigan man convicted of raping Delaware girl loses appeal

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl he met online.

William Burrows pleaded guilty last year to sexual solicitation of a child and fourth-degree rape.

On appeal, Burrows argued that he was given an excessive sentence because the judge blamed him for causing mental health issues the victim was experiencing before she met him.

A judge on Thursday said Burrows' claims were procedurally barred. He also said Burrows' sentence was allowed by law and was imposed because he had taken advantage of a vulnerable person and exacerbated issues she was facing.

Authorities said Burrows, who was 39 at the time, traveled in 2015 from Benton Harbor, Michigan, to Delaware, where he raped the girl.