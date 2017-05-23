Michigan Votes

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive: Y

Senate Bill 98 — Authorize Flint “promise zone” tax increment financing authority: passed 35-2 in the Senate. To expand from 10 to 11 the number of “promise zone” tax increment financing authorities located in low income and “low educational attainment” areas, with the new one in Flint. These entities “capture" a portion of increases in school property tax revenue and use the money to partially subsidize college tuition for local students.

Senate Bill 103 — Revise school truancy and chronic absence rules: passed 28-9 in the Senate. To prohibit a public school from suspending or expelling a child solely for truancy or chronic absence. Senate Bill 104 would require school officials to attempt to meet with a parent, and authorize legal action if other steps don't work.

House Bill 4065 — Let state corrections department hire former prisoners: passed 104-3 in the House. To repeal a prohibition on the Department of Corrections hiring former convicts. Individual hires would require permission from the department director.

House Bill 4205 — Limit state department rule-making authority: passed 57-50 in the House. To prohibit a state department from promulgating rules more stringent than required by federal standards, unless specifically required by state statute, or if the department director determines "the preponderance of the evidence" shows a need to do so. Republican Gov. Rick Snyder has vetoed a previous version of this proposal.

House Joint Resolution C — Protect "electronic data and communications" from unreasonable search and seizure: passed 107-0 in the House. To place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to add “electronic data and communications” to the Article I provision that recognizes the right of the people to be secure from unreasonable government searches and seizures of their “person, houses, papers and possessions.”

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

HR 1039 — Probation Officer Protection Act of 2017: Y

HR 1892 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, Honoring Hometown Heroes Act: Y

HR 115 — Thin Blue Line Act: Y

HR 1177 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, Removing Outdated Restrictions to Allow for Job Growth Act: Y

HR 1616 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended, Strengthening State and Local Cyber Crime Fighting Act of 2017: Y

