State Briefs

SPARTA TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a shooting following an apparent road rage situation left one person dead and another seriously injured in West Michigan.

The shooting took place at about 3:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot near an automotive dealership Kent County's Sparta Township.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department said the occupants of two vehicles involved in the road rage situation pulled into the lot, where a fight took place. Authorities said the 43-year-old driver of one vehicle shot two men who had been in the other vehicle with a 22-year-old woman, who drove away.

The Sheriff’s Department said 20-year-old Donald Dudley died and an 18-year-old who was wounded was treated at a hospital.

Investigators are questioning the 43-year-old and the woman, and police said they're cooperating.

The prosecutor's office will review the case.

Bill boosts fee for election recount when margin isn't close

LANSING (AP) — Legislation up for a vote in the Michigan Senate would double the fee for losing candidates to file recount petitions if they are down by more than 5 percentage points.

The bill is a response to Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's recount last fall despite her winning 1 percent of the vote.

The Republican-sponsored measure expected to be approved today would increase recount fees from $125 per precinct to $250 if losing candidates are behind by more than 5 points.

Supporters say Stein's recount showed current fees are too low to cover costs. The recount covered more than 40 percent of the statewide vote before courts stopped it.

Democrat Hillary Clinton unofficially cut into Republican Donald Trump's 10,704-vote win by only about 100 votes.

Scientists hope sterile males will reduce lamprey population

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Scientists will release sterile sea lampreys into several Michigan rivers in the continuing quest to control the aquatic parasites that threaten fish in the Great Lakes region.

Crews this month will put about 4,000 sterile males into the Pigeon, Sturgeon and Maple rivers in the northern Lower Peninsula.

The idea is to drastically outnumber the small population of fertile males and reduce their odds of mating successfully with females.

Eel-like sea lampreys attach themselves to fish with a suction-cup mouth and feed on the hosts' body fluids.

The sterile lampreys have passed the point in their life cycle when they would feed.

Scientists have reduced the Great Lakes lamprey population with a specially designed poison, but it's expensive. If the sterile-male plan works, fewer lampricide river treatments will be needed.

Democrats in Legislature speak against GOP health care bill

LANSING (AP) — Democrats in Michigan's Legislature are speaking out against Republican-backed health care legislation approved by the U.S. House.

Lawmakers on Monday introduced a proposed "Michigan Health Care Bill of Rights" resolution and held news conference in five cities. The measure would aim to block parts of the proposed plan like the "age tax" and to protect people with pre-existing conditions.

House Minority Leader Sam Singh of East Lansing said millions of people would lose health coverage and costs for seniors would go up under the bill now being considered in the U.S. Senate.

State Democrats plan to hammer on the issue often — including by fighting Medicaid cuts — and want to get GOP legislators to say where they stand on the federal legislation. The Legislature is controlled by Republicans.

Consumers Energy spending $440M on natural gas modernization

JACKSON (AP) — Consumers Energy plans to spend nearly $440 million this year to help modernize its natural gas system.

The unit of Jackson-based CMS Energy Corp. said Monday that the work will benefit the 1.8 million homes and businesses it serves in Michigan. Consumers Energy said the projects include infrastructure replacement, growth and pipeline integrity.

A total of $75 million will be spent to complete 40 improvement projects and replace 67 miles of pipe with plastic and steel. Those include work in the Royal Oak, Lansing, Jackson, Adrian, Flint, Saginaw, Midland, Alma and Kalamazoo areas, as well as suburban Detroit.

Other work includes $120 million for the first phase of construction of the Saginaw Trail Pipeline, a 5-year, $610 million project that will replace 78 miles of transmission line.