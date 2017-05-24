State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Social media games on the internet would not be considered gambling in Michigan under a bill signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Rick Snyder.

An analysis of Senate Bill 202 says some businesses have used free online games to promote themselves. The games typically are free and offer additional plays instead of prizes.

The new law doesn't cover fantasy sports.

Casinos in Detroit were in favor of the legislation, along with the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Casinos use the games to attract new customers.

National Guard to test residential wells for toxic plume

GRAYLING (AP) — The Michigan National Guard plans to test residential drinking wells near its main training facility after a plume of toxic chemicals was discovered in groundwater.

About 70 people attended a meeting Friday about the testing for residents living near Camp Grayling. The National Guard said about 100 homes with private wells just west and south of the Grayling Army Airfield are at risk of contamination from perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

Tests in March detected two types of PFAS — perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctyl sulfonate — at concentrations above the federal health advisory level in the airfield's five monitoring wells. The contaminants are tied to health problems involving the thyroid, kidney, liver, reproductive organs and other issues.

Guard archives reference a fire rescue training area at the base where firefighting foam that carried PFAS may have been used, project manager Rob MacLeod said. He said the military's historic reliance on the foam has resulted in hundreds of active and former bases coming under investigation and pollution cleanup.

Camp Grayling no longer stores the foam, MacLeod said.

Governor signs legislation to help human trafficking victims

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation that allows more victims of human trafficking to have their criminal records dismissed.

Snyder signed a bill Tuesday that removes the restriction that a victim is only eligible for deferral or dismissal of criminal charges if they had no prior convictions.

The bill was sponsored by state Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian. She said it will help lead victims to rebuild better lives.

Snyder said Michigan needs to do everything it can to assist victims of human trafficking.

Victims previously weren't eligible for dismissal or deferral of charges if they had previous prostitution-related charges on their record.

In 2015, Snyder signed a law that made human trafficking punishable by life imprisonment.

Three dead, including child, after domestic dispute in Detroit area

WOODHAVEN (AP) — Authorities said three people, including a child, have been found dead following a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in suburban Detroit.

Police said a 54-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds after officers responded Monday night to the Marsh Creek Village apartments in Woodhaven. Police had received several reports of a domestic dispute and gunshots.

It's possible that the deaths are a double killing and suicide, since police said no suspect is being sought.

Police haven't released the names of those involved.

Authorities said a handgun was recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Deputy who fired gun in Michigan school gets jail time

CARO (AP) — A sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to a month in jail for firing his gun inside a school, sending a bullet through a wall and grazing a teacher, then trying to cover it up.

Adam J. Brown apologized during Monday's hearing in Bay City, saying he let down the school and law enforcement communities. He earlier pleaded no contest to tampering with evidence.

The Bay City Times reported that if he stays out of trouble, Brown will avoid a felony on his record.

Police documents show the Bay County deputy fired a pistol in November 2016 in Bay City Western High School's robotics classroom while testing the trigger. The bullet passed into an occupied classroom and hit a teacher in the neck.

Authorities said Brown threw the bullet into the schoolyard.

Michigan to receive nearly $400,000 in Target settlement

LANSING (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said the state will receive nearly $400,000 from an $18.5 million settlement with Target Corp. to resolve a multi-state probe into the discounter's pre-Christmas data breach in 2013.

Target's breach affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and exposed contact information for more than 60 million customers. The breach forced Target to overhaul its security system. The company offered free credit reports for potentially affected shoppers.

The settlement requires Target to maintain appropriate encryption policies and take other security steps.

Schuette said Tuesday in a statement that the state's proceeds from the settlement will go to its General Fund.

The settlement involves 47 states and the District of Columbia.