State Briefs

KALKASKA (AP) — The Michigan appeals court says county road commissions can be exposed to lawsuits if snowplow drivers are operating on the wrong side of the road.

The court ruled in favor of a northern Michigan woman who was injured when a Kalkaska County snowplow struck her car in 2013. Carrie Flanagin said the truck crossed the centerline on a two-lane road. The driver denies it and claims Flanagin had crossed into his lane.

The Kalkaska County Road Commission said governmental immunity should apply.

The appeals court acknowledged Tuesday that snowplows and other public vehicles can cross a centerline under certain conditions. But the court also said drivers must ensure that it's safe to do.

The lawsuit now returns to a Kalkaska County court unless the Road Commission goes to the Michigan Supreme Court.

West Michigan motel operator gets jail in wage investigation

BATTLE CREEK (AP) — A West Michigan motel operator is checking into jail for lying to the government in a minimum wage investigation.

Mehul Patel, 31, was sentenced to two months in jail Tuesday. He had agreed to pay back wages as part of an earlier investigation but landed in trouble when the government learned that he had forced some employees to return the money.

Patel, known as Mike, operated motels in Coldwater and Battle Creek. The government says he owes $250,000. Patel's lawyer said the figure is too high.

Federal Judge Paul Maloney will settle the issue.

US Senate bills seek tougher Great Lakes pipeline standards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation proposed in the U.S. Senate would toughen liability standards for oil pipelines crossing the Great Lakes.

The measure is part of a package introduced Wednesday by Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan. They say the bills are intended to boost safety of pipelines in and near the lakes. That includes Line 5 operated by Enbridge and running beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

Pipelines that cross portions of the lakes are classified as "onshore," so they're held to less stringent liability standards than offshore lines. The bill would change that, requiring operators to cover all oil spill cleanup costs.

Other measures would strengthen federal authority to shut down pipelines because of unsafe conditions, require additional review of spill response plans and increase public access to pipeline information.

Detroit-area school district renames itself to match city

EASTPOINTE (AP) — Nearly 25 years after the city of East Detroit changed its name to Eastpointe, the city's school district is following suit.

The East Detroit Board of Education voted Monday to rename East Detroit Public Schools to Eastpointe Community Schools. Officials say the change will be reflected throughout the district's buildings and educational programs.

Residents voted to rename the city in 1992, to distance the community from neighboring Detroit. Supporters hoped renaming the city would associate it with more affluent communities.

The decision to change the school district's name has received mixed reactions. Some residents said the name change makes sense because it matches the city's name, while others said they favored the East Detroit title to recognize the community's history.

"It just makes me sad," said Miranda Pare, who attended East Detroit High School.

A district spokeswoman said no funds have been allocated yet toward changing the signs. The name change takes effect July 1.

Governor’s economic development leader is stepping down

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's top economic development official is stepping down after 2½ years on the job.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced Steve Arwood's departure Wednesday, effective June 30.

Arwood, 54, is CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp., and president and chairman of the Michigan Strategic Fund. He previously helmed two state departments for the Republican governor and the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Arwood plans to spend more time with his family and enjoy the summer, according to the governor's office. His wife, Cheri, recently retired from the governor's office after coordinating extraditions.

He is paid about $283,000 a year.

Snyder is recommending that a committee appoint Jennifer Nelson as interim director of the MEDC. She is its executive vice president of business development.

Attorney General Schuette reports income of $375,000 in 2016

LANSING (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and his wife saw their income drop last year to about $375,000.

Schuette on Wednesday voluntarily released a few pages from his federal tax return for 2016.

Bill and Cynthia Schuette's income fell from $454,000 in 2015. Most of their income last year came from capital gains and dividends from investments and about $44,000 in pensions or annuities. The Schuettes say they paid $71,000 in federal, state and Lansing taxes.

An independent trustee manages the couple's assets to avoid any conflict with Schuette's job as attorney general.

The Schuettes reported $51,000 in gifts to charities.

Schuette, a Republican, has held elective office for decades and is expected to run for governor in 2018, when Gov. Rick Snyder will be term-limited.