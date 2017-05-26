Michigan Senate holds Memorial Day ceremony in chamber

The chamber was filled Thursday with veterans of all military conflicts from World War II to the Iraq War, along with their families and friends.

Maj. Gen. Gregory Vadnais, who heads the state's Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, said in a keynote speech that the holiday remembers the courage of those who come from all walks of life.

State Sen. Patrick Colbeck led the ceremony and introduced a veteran who served in three world conflicts: World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. Retired U.S. Marine Corps. Chief Warrant Officer Donald Woodworth served in nine campaigns and has received numerous medals and awards.