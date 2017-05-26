State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has authorized the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to issue a standing order pre-authorizing pharmacists to distribute the overdose reversal drug naloxone to eligible individuals.

Snyder's office said Thursday that pharmacies that obtain the standing order will be able to dispense naloxone to those at risk of an opioid-related overdose and to family members, friends or others who might be able to help such individuals.

Naloxone currently is only available to be administered by law enforcement and other first responders.

Health and Human Service Department chief medical executive Dr. Eden Wells said the shorter response time allowed by the standing order is a vital step in reducing opioid-related deaths in Michigan.

After breakfast, US immigration agents arrest 3 at Ann Arbor restaurant

ANN ARBOR (AP) — The owner of a Michigan restaurant said U.S. immigration agents who were conducting enforcement at the business ate breakfast before arresting three workers.

The Ann Arbor News and WJBK-TV reported the men arrested Wednesday at Sava's Restaurant remain in custody. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said agents were doing "a targeted enforcement action" at the Ann Arbor restaurant.

ICE officials said two of the men entered the country illegally and another overstayed his visa. Authorities said the men tried to leave the restaurant before being arrested.

Restaurant owner Sava Lelcaj said several agents ate breakfast at the restaurant before entering the kitchen area. She said her company vets employees to determine their eligibility and that she had believed they were in the country legally.

New figures show Detroit's population continues to decline

DETROIT (AP) — New figures say Detroit's population continues to decline amid efforts to revitalize the city.

The population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau say Detroit is the nation's 23rd largest city with a population of 672,795 last summer, a loss of 3,541 since 2015.

Mayor Mike Duggan's office says, however, that new construction and utility hookups suggest the decades-long population exodus is stemming. About 1.8 million people lived in Detroit in the 1950s, when it was No. 5.

The numbers show the Detroit area ranks 14th among U.S. metropolitan areas, with 4.3 million people in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, St. Clair and Lapeer counties.

Grand Rapids is the state's second-largest city with an estimated 196,445 residents, up 0.7 percent. The state's fastest-growing communities are suburban townships in urban counties.

Michigan research vessels begin Great Lakes fish surveys

LANSING (AP) — Crews with four Michigan research vessels are beginning annual surveys of Great Lakes fish populations.

The Department of Natural Resources said the studies produce information for conserving and managing the lakes' fish, which support a multi-billion-dollar tourist economy.

The agency's newest research vessel is the Tanner, launched last year. Its team focuses on lake trout and walleye in Lake Huron, plus broader fisheries assessments in Saginaw Bay and the St. Marys River.

The Lake Char is deployed on Lake Superior, where it helps determine lake trout harvest quotas and provides insights on damage caused by parasitic sea lamprey.

The vessel Channel Cat studies fish in Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair, while the vessel Steelhead covers Lake Michigan.

Officials say visitors are welcome when the vessels are in port.

School settles lawsuit tied to misconduct by ex-MLB player

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A West Michigan school district has settled a lawsuit with four young women who say they were inappropriately touched by a former Major League Baseball player who worked at Lakewood High School.

Details of the settlement haven't been released. A federal judge signed an order Thursday dismissing the Lakewood district from the case. Chad Curtis remains in the lawsuit.

The women say they were inappropriately touched by Curtis when they were students at Lakewood High School in Barry County.

Curtis was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2013. He could be released from prison in three years.

Attorney Monica Beck has been in settlement talks with Curtis.

The 48-year-old Curtis played for six teams, including the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees. He won two World Series rings.