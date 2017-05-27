State Briefs

PLAINWELL (AP) — Two persons suffered minor injuries when a small plane ran off a runway at a West Michigan airport, authorities said.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said the Cessna C177 was landing at Plainwell Municipal Airport, about 35 miles south of Grand Rapids, when it went off the runway Friday afternoon.

Allegan County Sheriff's Cpt. Scott Matice said the pilot and one of three passengers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Matice said the plane came to rest in a ditch along U.S. 131, but did not impact road traffic.

Molinaro said the FAA will investigate the crash. He said the single-engine plane registered to Wyoming, Michigan-based Green Falcons Inc. sustained substantial damage.

Jury convicts Florida co-pilot of operating plane drunk in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A Michigan jury has convicted a Florida co-pilot of being drunk while preparing for a charter airline flight last summer.

On Friday, the jury in Grand Rapids federal court convicted Sean Michael Fitzgerald, 35, of operating a common carrier under the influence of alcohol. The Grand Rapids Press reported that he'll be sentenced Sept. 19.

Fitzgerald, of Boca Raton, was arrested Aug. 25, 2016, at Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport while preparing for a Talon Air flight to Massachusetts. He had a blood-alcohol level of 0.34 percent, which is more than four times the legal limit for driving and 17 times the legal limit for flying a plane.

Fitzgerald told police that he had two beers at lunch the previous day.

His attorney argued Fitzgerald didn't actually fly the plane.

Snyder appoints members to Marijuana Licensing Board

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has appointed five board members to the state Medical Marijuana Licensing Board.

The board will regulate growth, processing, transportation and selling of medical marijuana.

Former Republican Speaker of the House Rick Johnson will be chairman. Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof appointed Johnson.

Other members include Nichole Cover, a health care supervisor for Walgreens, and Donald Bailey, a retired Michigan State Police sergeant.

Meekhof said he nominated Johnson for his varied experience and knowledge.

Snyder said the board will help to provide oversight of medical marijuana facilities to keep the public safe.

Snyder signed into law marijuana regulations last September saying they would create a "solid framework" for patients to buy the drug safely. The legislation also established the state licensing system.

Three-week-old child dies after Michigan dog attack, police say

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Police said a 3-week-old child who was left alone in a house with three dogs has died after apparently being attacked by one of the animals.

Grand Rapids police said the child was pronounced dead at a hospital Friday morning after being attacked Thursday night. Police said an adult checked on the child and discovered that the infant had a severe head injury and one dog had blood around its mouth.

Police said the dogs were placed under quarantine at the Kent County Animal Shelter. An investigation is ongoing.

Word of the attack came as Detroit police investigated an attack Friday by two dogs on boys ages 10 and 12 who were walking to a store before school. They're hospitalized and police fatally shot the dogs.

Educators charged with failing to report child abuse of boy

THREE OAKS (AP) — Southwestern Michigan authorities have charged four educators with failing to report suspected child abuse of a 12-year-old boy.

The misdemeanor charges announced Friday by Berrien County prosecutors were filed against a principal, counselor and two teachers in Three Oaks. Prosecutors accuse them of knowing but not reporting the boy's condition for several months.

Investigators said the boy was significantly underweight, bruised and dehydrated, with cigarette burns on his skin. His father and step-mother pleaded no contest to abuse and sentenced to 20 to 80 years in prison.

River Valley Public Schools Superintendent Will Kearney said in a statement provided to the Kalamazoo Gazette that school records show a staff member reported the abuse to the state. The employee was told no action would be taken because there wasn't enough evidence.

Purple Heart monument stolen from Michigan veterans memorial

BREITUNG TWP. (AP) — A Purple Heart monument that was stolen from the Upper Peninsula Veterans Memorial has been returned.

Michigan State Police said the large reproduction of a Purple Heart medal was taken sometime between Tuesday evening and Thursday afternoon from the memorial in Dickinson County's Breitung Township.

The medal is given for wounds suffered in combat.

Police issued an update early Friday, saying the monument had been dropped off near the memorial and appears to have been damaged in the theft. Police believe the person or people responsible for the theft returned the Purple Heart monument.

The theft is under investigation and officials are urging anyone with information about the case to contact the state police post in Iron Mountain.