Michigan Votes

Senate Bill 363 — Let state pay more for road salt from Michigan company: passed 36-2 in the Senate. To allow the state pay up to 8 percent more for road salt from the Detroit Salt Co. The bill would exempt these transactions from regular lowest-bidder contracting rules. Note: While Detroit Salt's mine is in Michigan, it is owned by a Canadian holding company.

Senate Bill 290 — Increase election recount deposit requirements: passed 27-11 in the Senate. To increase to $250 per precinct the deposit that a candidate must make to get an election recount if the winner’s vote margin was 5 percent or more. This relates to the actions of the 2016 Green Party presidential candidate and Democratic Party operatives after the defeat of Hillary Clinton in Michigan. These persons orchestrated a statewide recount allegedly on behalf of a Green Party candidate who received less than 2 percent of the Michigan vote.

Senate Bill 122 — Allow dogs in outdoor cafés: passed 32-6 in the Senate. To permit a restaurant to allow customers’ dogs in outside dining areas. Under current law. only seeing-eye and other service dogs are allowed in restaurants. Local governments could still choose to ban dogs.

House Bill 4611 — Facilitate horse race gambling by cellphone: passed 65-43 in the House. To establish a new kind of horse race gambling license called a third-party facilitator license, for persons who facilitate off-track betting on live and simulcast horse races. This is said to facilitate using cellphones to place bets.

House Bill 4559 — Permit beer and wine cartel members to hold tastings for staff: passed 108-0 in the House. To permit the handful of members in the state-protected beer and wine wholesale and distribution cartel to hold educational product sampling sessions for employees.

House Bill 4557 — Authorize prison for bringing 26 cases of beer or wine into state: passed 99-8 in the House. To authorize up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine for bringing more than around 26 cases of wine or beer into the state without all the required licenses mandated by the state. Smaller quantities would be subject to 93 days in jail.

House Bill 4351 — Exempt private aircraft owners from sales tax on parts: passed 70-38 in the House. To exempt owners of private aircraft from having to pay sales tax on parts. An existing exemption benefits out of state aircraft owners (as an incentive to buy parts in Michigan). The bill would extend this to owners of private aircraft who live here.

Senate Bill 163 — Authorize “Choose Life” license plate: passed 65-43 in the House. To require the Secretary of State to develop a “Choose Life” license plate, with the profits from its sale spent on "life-affirming programs and projects."

House Bill 4427 — Regulate access to police body camera images: passed 108-0 in the House. To establish that police body camera recordings taken in a private place are exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act. Individuals whose image is captured, owners of property seized or damaged in a crime and some others could still request a copy of the recordings subject to privacy exemptions. Police body camera recordings would have to be kept for at least 30 days, or longer if there is an related investigation.

Source: MichiganVotes.org

Huizenga votes

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

HR 1973 — Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse Act of 2017: Y

HR 1761 — Protecting Against Child Exploitation Act of 2017: Y

HR 953 — Reducing Regulatory Burdens Act of 2017: Y

HR 467 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, VA Scheduling Accountability Act: Y

HR 2052 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, P.R.I.V.A.T.E. Act: Y

HR 2288 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended, Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act of 2017: not voting

HR 1842 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, Strengthening Children's Safety Act of 2017: not voting

HR 1862 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, Global Child Protection Act of 2017: not voting

Source: huizenga.house.gov