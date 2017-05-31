State Briefs

YPSILANTI (AP) — A 15-year-old girl has died and two people were critically injured after an SUV they were riding in crashed into a firetruck at the scene of an earlier wreck in southeastern Michigan on Monday night.

The firetruck had stopped along westbound I-94 in the Ypsilanti area following a rollover crash. It was blocking a lane of traffic to protect police and emergency personnel when it was hit.

No firefighters were injured.

State police said the SUV was being driven by Charles Horn, 34. Horn and his 15-year-old daughter, Michelle, were critically injured.

Christina Snyder, the daughter's 15-year-old friend who was a passenger in a rear seat, died.

Authorities said the Ypsilanti Fire Department truck had its emergency lights on. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Contracts awarded for dredging St. Joseph, Holland harbors

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded contracts for dredging two Lake Michigan harbors to improve navigation.

The King Co. of Holland will be paid $374,000 to dredge about 30,000 cubic yards of material from the St. Joseph outer harbor and 34,000 cubic yards from Holland harbor.

Material from both sites will be placed near the south breakwater.

Lt. Col. Dennis Sugrue said the work will keep channels open for vessels hauling commodities such as limestone, salt, building materials and petroleum products.

Crews are expected to begin work in early June and finish in July.

No additional custody for Flint man in threats case

FLINT (AP) — A Flint man accused of making threats against members of Congress won't have to serve any additional time behind bars.

Randall Dellinger was sentenced Tuesday to time already served, more than a year after pleading guilty to making a threatening call to the office of U.S. Sen. Carl Levin in 2012.

Dellinger was in custody for three years while doctors worked to improve his mental health.

When Dellinger was arrested, investigators said he also had made threatening calls to U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and then-U.S. Rep. Dale Kildee.

Defense attorney Richard Korn said it's "fair and reasonable" to now keep him out of prison. He said Dellinger has many health problems, including cancer that started in his bone marrow.

Prosecutor says Grand Rapids police justified in shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A prosecutor has determined that Grand Rapids police were justified in the death of an 18-year-old man who was involved in a shootout with officers.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker also released police in-car camera and officer body camera footage Tuesday of the May 3 confrontation with Malik Carey.

Becker said Carey fired four shots before officers returned fire. No officers were wounded.

Becker said Tuesday that up until the shooting started, "there was no indication there was going to be trouble."

Grand Rapids police had said Carey refused to comply with officers' commands, pulled a handgun and fired at the officers.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The state police also investigated the case.

House passes bills aimed at protecting court personnel

LANSING (AP) — Legislation passed by the Michigan House calls for increased penalties and tougher sentences for anyone who assaults courthouse workers.

The bills passed Tuesday on a 93-14 vote. They now head to the GOP-controlled Senate for further consideration.

Court personnel covered under the legislation include court reporters and defense attorneys.

The bills would increase maximum imprisonment from 10 years to 15 years for assaulting court personnel.

Republican state Rep. Kim LaSata from St. Joseph said it's about protecting the people in the courthouses.

The legislation comes after an inmate facing life in prison charges killed two court bailiffs in a Berrien County courtroom last July. On Tuesday, two people were arrested after trying to bring a loaded handgun into a Berrien County courthouse.