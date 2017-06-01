State Briefs

MANISTEE (AP) — A Coast Guard crew has rescued a pregnant deer that was trapped in rocks along the edge of the Manistee River in northern Michigan.

The Coast Guard said crew members from the Manistee station were doing routine training Wednesday morning when they saw the deer struggling to free itself.

They moored their boat, pulled the deer out and carried her to a nearby field. The deer only suffered small scrapes.

The Coast Guard said it does not routinely rescue animals. But Petty Officer 3rd Class Adrian Ledesma said in a release that he and the other crew "decided to rescue the deer before a person without rescue training could get hurt."

Father, son accidentally drown in swimming pool, autopsy shows

NOVI (AP) — Authorities say a Novi man and his young son accidentally drowned in an apartment complex swimming pool northwest of Detroit.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday on 31-year-old Nagavaju Surepalli and Ananth Surepalli, 3.

Police said the child was poolside on a tricycle at about 3 p.m. Tuesday when he rode inadvertently into the community pool. Nagavaju Surepalli went into the water after the boy, but was not an experienced swimmer.

Police said the pool has a maximum depth of 5 feet and no lifeguards. No one else was in the pool area at the time.

Nagavaju and Ananth Surepalli lived at the apartment complex.

The case remains under investigation.

Jury acquits man in traffic death of Michigan state trooper

PONTIAC (AP) — A jury on Wednesday acquitted a Detroit-area man in the death of a Michigan State Police trooper who was riding a motorcycle when he was struck and dragged several miles by a trailer.

Charles Warren Jr., 71, was charged with two felonies, including reckless driving causing death. But his attorney argued that Trooper Chad Wolf's death simply was an awful accident that didn't belong in court.

Wolf, 38, was on duty riding a motorcycle in 2015 when he collided with a trailer near I-75 in Oakland County's Springfield Township. The trailer, with no lights on, was being pulled by Warren's vehicle.

Warren didn't testify at trial, but he told police at the time that he had heard a "loud bump" and believed he hit a pothole.

Wolf's death stunned police. Hundreds of officers from across the country attended his funeral.

A state police spokesman, Lt. Mike Shaw, said the verdict was disappointing.

Snyder commission issues long-term economic recommendations

MACKINAC ISLAND (AP) — With just 18 months left in office, Gov. Rick Snyder and a commission he appointed have released recommendations focused on Michigan's economic prosperity.

Snyder's Building the 21st Century Economy Commission issued a report Wednesday at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference. It is the third big report to be published by a Snyder commission in the past six months.

Recommendations include ensuring an effective pathway to post-secondary training, spending on infrastructure and expanding the American Center for Mobility at Willow Run. Some recommendations incorporate previous suggestions from Snyder's infrastructure and education commissions.

Snyder says the areas are interlinked.

The governor said Michigan now has a blueprint of where it should be economically in a generation or two, and policymakers too often focus on the short term and not the future.

Many Indiana Toll Road drivers to see big rate increase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Many Indiana Toll Road drivers face paying much higher rates with the expiration of a state subsidy from the state's lease of the highway more than a decade ago.

The new rates taking effect today will see cars, pickup trucks and motorcycles with electronic transponders being charged more than double previous levels. Motorists with E-Z Pass transponders now will pay $10.52 to travel the toll road's full length, up from $4.65.

State officials established the discounted rate to ease toll increases for frequent toll road drivers after the $3.8 billion deal in 2006 leasing the northern Indiana highway to a private operator that keeps all toll revenue.

An annual rate increase allowed under the lease takes effect July 1, raising the Ohio-to-Illinois toll to $10.75.

Officials investigate burned mattresses in northern Michigan

INLAND TWP. (AP) — Authorities say they discovered about 20 burned mattresses and bedspring frames on state-managed land in northern Michigan.

The state Department of Natural Resources said conservation officers responded to a complaint last week about the burned items in Benzie County's Inland Township. They're seeking information from the public about anyone responsible for dumping and burning them.

Metal headboards and footboards also were found. The DNR said the headboards are identical, so someone may recognize them.

The fire from the burned mattresses caused grass and nearby trees to burn, damaging about a half-acre of public land. Conservation Officer Rebecca Hopkins said that it could have sparked a larger forest fire if conditions had been dryer.