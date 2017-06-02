State Briefs

LUDINGTON (AP) — A worker has died after falling through a skylight at a water treatment plant in Ludington, police said.

Ludington police officers responded Wednesday evening to reports that the worker had fallen about 30 feet at the Ludington Water Treatment Plant.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 20-year-old Kevin Anthony Martinez of Grand Rapids.

The death is under investigation. An autopsy was planned Thursday by the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office.

Pepper spray to blame for Muskegon school evacuation, officials say

MUSKEGON (AP) — Officials said pepper spray that was inadvertently released inside Muskegon Catholic Central High School prompted an evacuation last month and led to about 20 students and staff members being treated for breathing problems.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids this week issued a statement with an update on the investigation, saying the student was fiddling with a pepper spray canister that was on a lanyard that also held keys.

Hazardous materials teams responded to MCC on May 23 and classes were canceled for the day. About 450 people were in the school at the time of the evacuation.

The source of the irritant involved was previously unknown.

Reported symptoms included shortness of breath, coughing and chest tightness. Those treated for breathing problems were released from the hospital that day.

State Supreme Court pans pre-dawn police visits in pot case

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court says the rights of two jail officers were violated during pre-dawn visits to their homes.

Todd VanDoorne and Michael Frederick were charged with having marijuana butter, although a Grand Rapids-area drug team didn't have a search warrant in 2014.

In a unanimous ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court said police were trespassing with their early morning visits, which turned into searches. The court is sending the case back to a Kent County judge to determine whether the searches still can stand under the circumstances.

VanDoorne and Frederick said they felt compelled to cooperate because they're officers, too. They had medical marijuana cards at the time, but prosecutors said they still violated the law.

Ex-elected officials enter pleas in trash hauling scandal

PORT HURON (AP) — Two former Macomb County elected officials have pleaded guilty to their roles in a trash hauling scandal.

Ex-Chesterfield Township Supervisor Michael Lovelock and former Macomb Township Trustee Clifford Freitas appeared Thursday in federal court in Port Huron.

Lovelock is accused of accepting $30,000 in bribes from a company that was doing business with the township. Freitas is accused of demanding and accepting money from the company in exchange for using his official position to get the firm a contract and securing favorable terms.

Sentencing for both is Oct. 5.

Chuck Rizzo, former chief executive of Rizzo Environmental Services, was charged Wednesday with bribery and conspiracy. He is accused of paying bribes to get work in Clinton, Macomb and Chesterfield townships.

About a dozen people have been charged in the case.

State Supreme Court takes Snyder appeal over teacher pay

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to settle a dispute over more than $500 million withheld from the checks of school employees for retiree health care.

In an order Wednesday, the Supreme Court said it would take an appeal from Gov. Rick Snyder's administration, which wants to keep the money but so far has lost in lower courts.

Michigan Education Association President Steven Cook said he is disappointed.

Public school employees had 3 percent of their pay deducted for about two years under a 2010 law signed by Gov. Jennifer Granholm, but the law was declared unconstitutional. Snyder signed a new law in 2012 that's been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Snyder's office has said the money is necessary for the long-term stability of teachers' health benefits.

Police say woman stole flowers from cemetery graves

VIENNA TWP. (AP) — A Michigan woman is accused of stealing a handmade bench, flowers and other objects from local cemeteries that were later used to decorate her home.

Lisa Corcoran of Genesee County’s Vienna Township was arraigned Wednesday on a larceny charge.

Authorities said more than 100 items were taken earlier this year from 24 gravesites at two cemeteries.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell described the thefts Thursday to reporters as a "new low" and said "to steal from the dead is an unimaginable act that defies description."

Corcoran, 44, was arrested after someone saw a car full of flowers leaving one of the cemeteries.

She was jailed Thursday on bond and has requested a court-appointed attorney. A June 8 probable cause conference has been scheduled.