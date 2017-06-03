State Briefs

SAUGATUCK (AP) — A 71-year-old man has died after falling from a sailboat while working on the vessel at a marina in southwestern Michigan.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Department said John Edward DeBoer of Kalamazoo was found in Kalamazoo Lake less than 15 minutes after falling Thursday. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

DeBoer had been working on the 25-foot sailboat at Sergeant Marina in Saugatuck. Investigators are trying to determine why he fell.

Man convicted of jury tampering nearing West Michigan courthouse

BIG RAPIDS (AP) — A Mecosta County man has been convicted of jury tampering after handing out pamphlets in front of a courthouse.

Jurors in Mecosta County found Keith Wood, 41, guilty Thursday of trying to influence separate potential jurors in a 2015 case against a man, Andy Yoder, who had a dispute with the state over illegally filling wetlands. Mecosta County Assistant Prosecutor Nathan Hull said Wood had an interest in the case.

"What made this illegal was specifically how the defendant did it," Hull told jurors. "He did not go to a Walmart. He chose the date of the Yoder trial. The time that jurors would be appearing for the trial. And one of the only two entrances jurors had to walk through."

Court documents said Wood was arrested in 2015 for standing outside of the 77th District Court in Big Rapids and handing out pamphlets, which advised prospective jurors to vote their conscience over the law.

County prosecutors said such information misrepresents the legal system and could lead to a lawless society.

Wood's attorney, David Kallman, said his client was on a public sidewalk exercising his First Amendment rights and that it had nothing to do with the Yoder case.

Wood remains free on bond and faces up to a year in jail when he returns for sentencing next month.

Michigan department director leaving for private sector job

LANSING (AP) — The director of Michigan's Department of Technology, Management and Budget is leaving his post to pursue a job opportunity in the private sector.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced Friday that David Behen, who also serves as the state's chief information officer, plans to step down June 16.

Behen started with the department as state CIO in February 2011 and added department director to his title in March 2014.

Snyder's office said Behen’s new job is with a Michigan-based company.

Current Chief Deputy Director Brom Stibitz will serve as the interim director.

The about 3,000-employee department provides financial, administrative and technology services and information to Michigan's state agencies, residents, businesses, local governments and universities.

Woman faces charges after Detroit-area officer struck by car

WATERFORD TWP. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed charges against a 34-year-old woman accused of leading police on a car chase and striking an officer northwest of Detroit.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office on Friday charged Tiffany Elise Edwards with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, fleeing a police officer and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Edwards is being held on $50,000 bail. She faces a June 21 preliminary exam.

Waterford Township police said that after receiving a report early Wednesday that Edwards had followed a teenager to the girl's home, Edwards fled police until an officer stopped her car and ordered her out. Police said she accelerated, striking the officer who fired eight shots into her car.

Edwards was later found hiding nearby.

The officer was treated at a hospital.

Poker player grabs cash, leads police on chase

BATTLE CREEK (AP) — A poker player who grabbed cash and fled from a Michigan casino was arrested after a freeway chase that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph, police said.

The man was arrested Thursday night in Berrien County following the theft earlier in the night at FireKeepers Casino near Battle Creek. Tribal police from the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi pursued him onto eastbound I-94.

Authorities said the man used an emergency turnaround to get into the westbound lanes and officers lost sight of him. Officers in Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties also tried to stop the car before it was stopped by Michigan State Police in Berrien County.

No injuries were reported.