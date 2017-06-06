Michigan Votes

Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township: N

House Bill 4302 — Increase penalty for assaulting court and municipal employees: passed 93-14 in the House. To increase from 10 to 15 years in prison the maximum penalty for an assault on a local government employee or officer that causes a serious injury. The bill was introduced after two Berrien County bailiffs were killed by handcuffed defendant who grabbed a deputy's gun while being escorted to court.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4612 — Extend expansive court cost levies: passed 85-23 in the House. To extend until October 2020 a 2014 law that expanded the costs that can be imposed on an individual convicted in a criminal case so they also include some of the routine costs of operating a court. See also House Bill 4613 (next vote), which addresses the legality of these impositions.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4613 — Investigate restricting expansive court cost levies: passed 103-5 in the House. To create a state commission to recommend changes to trial court funding in light of a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that questioned charging defendants for costs that are unrelated to their case and instead cover routine court and municipal operations.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4580 — Expand scope of MSHDA lending: passed 103-4 in the House. To expand the scope of a state government housing development authority by allowing it to also participate in residential loan refinancing.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

Source: MichiganVotes.org

Huizenga votes

Congress was not in session last week, so there are no votes to record for U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland.