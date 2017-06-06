State Briefs

HART (WZZM-TV) — Former Village of Shelby Police Chief Robert Wilson will spend 150 days in jail after entering a guilty plea to felony embezzlement of between $20,000 and $50,000 and one count of motor vehicle false certification.

Wilson was sentenced Monday.

The sentence includes restitution to the village in the amount of $70,000. He must also complete three-years probation.

Wilson was charged after a lengthy investigation by Michigan State Police and Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette. They said Wilson kept fees for salvage vehicle inspections that should have been passed on to the village.

According to a press release from Schuette, Wilson performed 699 salvage vehicle inspections between December 2013 and November 2015 without turning the fees over to the village. Wilson did not inform government officials in the village that he was collecting inspection fees.

Wilson was fired by the village.

Official for a Genesee County agency resigns over racial slur

FLINT (AP) — An official at an agency that manages the sale, rehabilitation and demolition of tax foreclosed homes in a Michigan county has resigned after an audio recording of him using a racial slur to describe black people was posted online.

Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michele Wildman said she has accepted the resignation of sales manager Phil Stair.

The Flint Journal reported that Stair can be heard in the recording blaming problems in the city of Flint on people who "don't pay their bills."

Stair is white. He was recorded by environmental activist Chelsea Lyons.

Online Genesee County District Court records show four civil default judgments totaling more than $28,000 entered against Philip Stair of Flint from 2004 to 2006.

Jimmy Carter honored with Gerald Ford medal for public service

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is being honored with the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation made the announcement Monday at an event at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, D.C.

In a video message recorded earlier in Atlanta, Carter noted that he shared "mutual respect" for Ford and an "intense personal friendship."

Ford was a congressman from Grand Rapids before becoming vice president and then president. He died in 2006.

Steven Ford said in a statement that his father and Carter "illustrated to the nation that politics can be handled with dignity, class and respect."

Past recipients of the medal include former President George H.W. Bush in 2016 and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 2010.

Michigan woman gets at least 15 years in her baby's death

CORUNNA (AP) — An Owosso woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 4-month-old daughter offered an apology before being sentenced.

Kayla Robin Coon told a Shiawassee County courtroom that she's "had nothing to think about except that my daughter Aria's death really was my fault."

The Argus-Press of Owosso reported a judge sentenced her Friday to 15-22½ years in prison.

Owosso officers called to a home Aug. 18, 2016, found Aria Miller dead on the floor. Authorities said the child was severely malnourished and underweight, weighing 6 pounds — 2 pounds less than at birth. An autopsy listed the cause of death as neglect.

Coon also apologized for "not being the mother she needed." She earlier entered the pleas to involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.