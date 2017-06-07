State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — State lawmakers on Tuesday advanced parts of a $55 billion spending plan, despite an impasse with Gov. Rick Snyder over teacher pensions that threatens to break majority Republicans' six-year streak of enacting a budget in June, months before the fiscal year starts.

House-Senate conference panels approved funding for universities and community colleges, after excluding Snyder from "target" spending decisions for the first time in his tenure. Budget bills for the state police and three other state departments won approval last week.

GOP legislative leaders — contending that Michigan must stop accumulating unfunded pension liabilities due to faulty assumptions of payroll growth and other factors — have left in reserve $475 million to cover first-year transition costs of moving from a blended pension-401(k) plan for schools employees to a 401(k)-only system for new workers hired on Oct. 1 or later.

Snyder, a Republican, has long opposed the move and says it would be too costly. He and the leaders were to meet today.

"The meeting's pretty important, and I look forward to it," said Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, who said he hopes to send Snyder a budget alongside legislation to close the Michigan Public Employees Retirement System to new hires.

"We want to eliminate this liability," Meekhof said, adding that the same switch was applied to new state employees starting in 1997.

Man shot by US deputy marshal during 2015 raid files lawsuit

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A parole absconder who was shot by a U.S. deputy marshal while crawling out of a window of a Michigan home has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million.

Donald Richardson says in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last month in Grand Rapids against the deputy marshal that he was unarmed when he was shot in the back during a May 28, 2015, raid by a fugitive task force in Lansing.

A prosecutor's review determined the shooting was justified because Richardson was holding an object, later determined to be a cellphone, and the marshal had reason to fear for his life. The lawsuit, however, disputes that assessment.

The U.S. Marshals Service isn't commenting on the pending litigation.

Records say Richardson is being held at a state prison in Michigan.

Snyder undecided about approving anti-abortion license plate

LANSING (AP) — A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder said his boss is undecided about signing legislation to require Michigan to create an anti-abortion fundraising license plate.

The Republican-led Senate enrolled the bill Tuesday after it previously won mostly party-line approval in the Legislature.

The measure would require a "Choose Life" plate to be issued by June 2018. Michigan has fundraising plates for universities and causes like breast cancer awareness.

The anti-abortion plate would cost $35 initially. The money would go to a fund whose board is controlled by Right to Life of Michigan. The board would disperse grants to crisis pregnancy centers and other nonprofits promoting "life-affirming programs and projects."

Senators fell short of giving the bill immediate effect, which could delay the plate's release in 2018.

Michigan close to boosting pay, mileage rate for jurors

LANSING (AP) — Michigan residents who serve as jurors could get a pay raise and a higher mileage reimbursement rate starting next year.

The state House unanimously sent Gov. Rick Snyder legislation Tuesday requiring that jurors be paid $30 for their first full day instead of $25. They would get $45 for each subsequent day, above the current $40 rate.

Mileage reimbursement would double to 20 cents a mile.

The proposed pay increases — the first since 2003 — would begin next April as long as a state juror fund has more than $2 million. It had a $10.5 million balance last fiscal year.

The bills' supporters say while compensation isn't intended to reimburse jurors for all out-of-pocket expenses, it should at least cover parking and lunch.