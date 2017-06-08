State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan House passed a package of four bills that would make concealed pistol licenses optional for people living in the state.

The primary bill passed 59-49 Wednesday while others moved on to the state Senate via similar votes.

They would remove the restriction of requiring a license to carry a concealed pistol and let people voluntarily get education or training since a permit would not be required.

Before the House vote on the main bill, state Rep. Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, said that criminals do not obey current gun laws and won't obey future gun laws.

"I wholeheartedly believe allowing law-abiding citizens the opportunity to have the same freedoms that criminals already do in this state will make our communities safer," Chatfield said.

Michigan's concealed carry permit also is referred to as the "coat tax" by some because a person would need one on them if a coat or jacket falls over their weapon.

Opponents say not requiring concealed pistol licenses — and the training required to get them — could pose dangers to police and the public.

The bills now go to the GOP-controlled Senate. They can't be taken up until after the Legislature returns from a summer break in September.

A spokeswoman for the Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, said he still is looking the bills over and deciding what he feels about the legislation.

Senate votes to require that students be told in-demand jobs

LANSING (AP) — Middle school students would receive information about in-demand jobs in skilled trades and other industries under legislation advancing in Michigan.

The state Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to require schools to give seventh- or eighth-graders the most recent analysis of in-demand occupations in their region as part of a mandatory educational development plan that students already review.

Another measure approved unanimously Wednesday would let students earn a S.T.E.M. endorsement for completing certain coursework above and beyond graduation requirements. S.T.E.M. stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Supporters say the two bills would help Michigan address a shortage of qualified workers in skilled trades, manufacturing and other fields.

The legislation goes to the House for consideration next.

Michigan House passes motorcycle endorsement legislation

LANSING (AP) — The Michigan House has voted to increase motorcycle endorsement and registration fees.

Legislation passed Wednesday would increase the original endorsement fee from $13.50 to $16 and the renewal fee from $5 to $7. It also would increase the annual registration tax from $23 to $25.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. Jim Tedder of Clarkston.

The bill would create the Motorcycle Safety Awareness Fund. Tedder said the fund will be used to educate drivers through public service announcements and other ways about being aware of riders on the road.

The legislation passed 94-14 in the Republican-led chamber and goes to the Senate for future consideration.

Doctor, wife win release in Detroit genital mutilation case

DETROIT (AP) — A judge said a Detroit-area doctor and his wife can be released from jail while they face charges of female genital mutilation.

Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and Farida Attar must stay in their suburban Detroit home and be electronically monitored. They've been locked up without bond since late April.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala is charged with performing genital mutilation on two Minnesota girls in February. The government says the alleged acts occurred at Dr. Attar's clinic with his approval. Farida Attar is accused of assisting Nagarwala.

The Attars and Nagarwala belong to a Muslim sect called Dawoodi Bohra. They deny the charges and say a religious ritual was performed.

In court Wednesday, prosecutor Sara Woodward said Nagarwala may have performed genital mutilation on as many as 100 girls over 12 years.

Court overturns murder conviction in death of 2-year-old

KALAMAZOO (AP) — The Michigan appeals court says ineffective work by a defense lawyer has spoiled the murder conviction of a Kalamazoo man in the death of his 2-year-old son.

Brian Roberts will get a new trial. The court says attorney Eusebio Solis "failed to properly investigate the medical controversy surrounding abusive head trauma in young children."

Roberts was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 death of Nehemiah Dodd. The appeals court says Solis failed to get expert testimony to support a theory that Nehemiah's death was an accident.

Solis, a former prosecutor, admits he had never handled a case involving head trauma linked to abuse.

Solis now is representing Jason Dalton, who is charged with killing six people in a series of shootings in the Kalamazoo area.