Port of Ludington Maritime Museum opens Saturday afternoon

It's nearly 12,000 square feet of space dedicated to the men and women who worked on the water and made the city what it is today.

"This is a project that began 10 years ago," said Rick Plummer, executive director of the Mason County Historical Society.

At one time, nine car ferries sailed to and from the port of Ludington. The museum tells the stories of those ships.

The museum cost $5 million to create. Much of the funds were donated by Ludington residents.

"This is the most generous community I have ever lived in," Plummer said.

Visitors can step inside the a pilothouse exhibit and steer the Pere Marquette 22 into the Port of Ludington.

"It is quite an experience," Plummer said.

There's also exhibits dedicated to the lights that keep ships on course. Other exhibits include paintings, model ships, canoes and a captain's cabin.

"I think it is going to be transformational for Ludington," said Plummer, "because of its authenticity."

The grand opening program begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The museum opens to the public following the program.