State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — With temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees this weekend, Michigan's energy agency says the state has plenty of power to keep residents cool.

The state predicts overall power consumption this year will be down by roughly 4 percent among residential customers, compared to electricity use in 2016. The report assumes a summer of normal temperatures.

Even if temperatures turn out to be higher than expected, the state predicts electricity consumption will still be down from last year because 2016 was so warm.

Forecasters say parts of Michigan will have 90-degree temperatures into next week.

Report knocks how Michigan responds to some reports of abuse

DETROIT (AP) — An independent team monitoring Michigan's child welfare system is criticizing how the state has responded to some allegations of abuse.

A judge received the latest report Thursday. The state is under court oversight while it tries to improve foster care, child welfare and other programs for kids.

The state has reached many milestones since a lawsuit was filed in 2006, but the case still isn't over and has cost taxpayers more than $10 million.

Monitors say the Department of Health and Human Services sometimes doesn't formally investigate abuse of foster kids unless there's an obvious physical injury. The examples included a boy who was kicked in the scrotum.

Human Services spokesman Bob Wheaton said the state is "diligent" about investigating abuse allegations that meet certain criteria.

Attorney Sara Bartosz of the group Children's Rights said the findings are "deeply disturbing."

No criminal charges in Michigan hotel pool CO poisoning

NILES (AP) — A prosecutor has decided no criminal charges will be sought in the carbon monoxide poisoning death of a 13-year-old boy in the pool area of a southwestern Michigan hotel.

Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic said Thursday that negligence may have played a role in the April 1 death of Bryan Watts at the Niles Quality Inn & Suites, but it did not meet the definition of gross negligence necessary for a criminal charge.

Sepic said the poisoning likely resulted from a pool heater ventilation pipe disconnecting from the heater, causing carbon monoxide to leak into a maintenance room and be vented into the pool area.

About 10 other people, mostly children, required hospital treatment after being sickened by the carbon monoxide.

Entrepreneur Shri Thanedar to run for Michigan governor

DETROIT (AP) — Ann Arbor entrepreneur Shri Thanedar, an immigrant from India who has experienced a rollercoaster of business successes and failures, is running for Michigan governor in 2018, saying he is best-suited to help the state in part because of his own comeback story.

The 62-year-old Democrat announced his candidacy Thursday at a Detroit business incubator.

Last year, Thanedar sold a majority stake in Avomeen Analytical Services, a chemical-testing company he founded, and made news by giving $1.5 million in bonuses to 50 employees.

"I want to give back and help others achieve their dreams," Thanedar told The Associated Press in a phone interview Wednesday.

He moved to Michigan in 2010 and started Avomeen after living more than two-dozen years in Missouri, where he bought a small three-person lab and grew it to a 450-employee business only to lose the company, Chemir, to receivership and see his multimillion-dollar home foreclosed. He said that while the business did well, a bank took control after his other companies — including a pharmaceutical developer — faltered in the Great Recession when biotech customers' venture capital dried up.

"The important thing is that I bounced back," said Thanedar, who worked as a postdoctoral scientist at the University of Michigan in the early 1980s after immigrating to the U.S. to get his Ph.D. in chemistry. "After all the heavy loss, at the age of 55, I started a company again. That didn't keep me down. In the last six years, I have worked harder than ever in my life."

The political novice is the sixth Democrat to file paperwork to run. Three — former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer, former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed and former Xerox executive Bill Cobbs — are actively campaigning. Prominent lawyer Mark Bernstein also may enter the race.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder cannot seek a third term due to term limits.

Corrupt public workers to lose retirement benefit under law

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation requiring that public employees convicted of a crime related to their work lose a portion of their pension or 401(k).

Michigan law had allowed for forfeiture of public employees' retirement benefits if they misuse funds or take bribes. The new law enacted Wednesday mandates such forfeitures and applies them to a convicted worker's 401(k) — not just a pension.

They will lose the portion of a benefit contributed by the employer, including earnings on those contributions.

Snyder said in a statement that "protecting the integrity of retirement contributions employers make is critically important."