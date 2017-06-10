State Briefs

DETROIT (AP) — One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.

A 73-year-old man from South Lyon died Friday morning in a hospital after the Thursday afternoon crash.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the pickup driver drove onto the wrong side of the street as the pedestrians were crossing.

A woman and man, both 65 and from Milford, were injured.

Prosecutors said Deandre Simmons, 42, of Inkster is expected to be arraigned today on driving with a suspended license causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating a vehicle under the influence causing death and other charges.

Pipelines beneath Straits of Mackinac getting pressure tests

MACKINAW CITY (AP) — Pipeline company Enbridge is conducting federally required pressure tests on twin oil pipelines beneath the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan.

The Detroit News reported a test is scheduled for today on one pipeline that's part of Line 5 and the other will be tested later this month.

Officials with the Canadian company say the tests should put to rest concerns about the pipelines that were laid in 1953 and the need for additional safety reviews. Enbridge will pump sections of the line with water for the tests.

Line 5 carries about 23 million gallons of crude oil and liquid natural gas daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. A nearly 5-mile-long section, divided into two lines, runs along the bottom of the straits area where Lakes Huron and Michigan converge.

Former credit union CEO accused of embezzlement, authorities say

SAGINAW (AP) — Authorities say a former chief executive of a Michigan credit union has been charged with stealing more than $710,000 from the financial institution.

Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Friday that Stanley Hayes, 45, of Saginaw faces 13 felony charges, including conducting a criminal enterprise, multiple counts of embezzlement and charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned Friday in 70th District Court and is due back in court later this month. The court said he didn't yet have a lawyer on record.

Hayes was CEO of Valley State Credit Union from 2005 until 2016. Schuette's office said Hayes used money embezzled from the bank to pay for his insurance, property taxes, travel and other personal expenses.

Authorities say the theft included nearly $200,000 cash.

Grand Valley State launches $85 million fundraising campaign

ALLENDALE (AP) — Grand Valley State University has launched an $85 million fundraising campaign.

The "Laker Effect" campaign will provide increased support for students and allow university programs and facilities to stay current, the Grand Rapids Press reported. The initiative will address three primary areas: opportunity, achievement and relevance.

The university's President Thomas J. Haas said the school's strategic plan "inspires and compels us to ensure our students are enabled and successful, and our programs are relevant for their future and the future of our region and our state."

The school describes the "Laker Effect" as the collective impact of the university community on individual students as well as the state and beyond.

Former Detroit-area official sentenced for taking $5K bribe

PORT HURON (AP) — A former suburban Detroit government official who pleaded guilty to taking a $5,000 bribe has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Former New Haven Trustee Christopher Craigmiles learned his punishment on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Port Huron. He's among a number of elected officials and businessmen snared in an ongoing corruption investigation in Macomb County.

Craigmiles, 43, wanted probation instead of prison and apologized to his family and New Haven residents. He tried to avoid a prison sentence by arguing he needed to remain free because his wife is on a kidney transplant list, but prosecutors opposed his request.

Prosecutors say Craigmiles accepted $5,000 in FBI funds from an undercover agent in exchange for a vote on a contract for a trash hauling company.