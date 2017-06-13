Michigan Votes

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive: Y

Senate Bill 297 — Mandate electrician have proof of licensure while on job: passed 37-0 in the Senate. To mandate that an electrician on a job must show a government official or inspector a photo ID and evidence of licensure status if ordered.

House Bill 4457 — Authorize new energy debt scheme for colleges and universities: passed 108-0 in the House. To include state colleges and universities in a scheme authorized by a 2016 law for counties, which lets them contract with vendors for energy-efficiency projects, and pay for these with money the projects are supposed to save (or from regular tax revenue if savings don’t appear).

House Bill 4416 — Allow law-abiding citizens to carry pistol without special permit: passed 59-49 in the House. To establish that a person who is not prohibited by law from possessing a firearm may carry a gun in public including a concealed pistol. In other words, the bill would eliminate the requirement for a law-abiding citizen to get a special permit to carry a concealed pistol.

House Bill 4636 — Criminalize female genital mutilation of minors: passed 105-2 in the House. To make it a crime subject to 15 years in prison to perform a clitoridectomy, infibulation, or other female genital mutilation on person less than age 18. Claims that the procedure is required by custom or ritual would be explicitly excluded as a defense to prosecution. Related bills would ban transporting a girl for this purpose, authorize lawsuits from victims, and permanently revoke the license of a medical professional convicted of this.

Source: MichiganVotes.org

Huizenga votes

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

HR 10 — Financial C.H.O.I.C.E. Act of 2017: Y

HR 2213 — Anti-Border Corruption Reauthorization Act of 2017: Y

H.Res. 355 — On motion to suspend the rules and agree, as amended: Condemning in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in Manchester, United Kingdom, on May 22, 2017, expressing heartfelt condolences, and reaffirming unwavering support for the special relationship between our peoples and nations in the wake of these attacks.: Y

H.Res. 354 — On motion to suspend the rules and agree, as amended: Condemning the violence against peaceful protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence on May 16, 2017, and calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.: Y

Source: huizenga.house.gov