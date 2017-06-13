State Briefs

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Police said they're interviewing a woman believed to be the mother of a newborn apparently abandoned inside the car of a hospital visitor in Grand Rapids.

The baby was found Monday morning after the visitor returned to his car at Mercy Health St. Mary's Hospital.

The 24-year-old woman is cooperating with investigators, police said. Child Protective Services also is investigating.

It's unclear whether she knows the man in whose car the baby was found.

Police also said the baby's in good health and appears to have been born within the past three days.

Michigan allows people to surrender a newborn baby to emergency service providers, including hospitals, without fear of being charged. Parents may also call 911 to surrender a child.

Man gets 45-plus years for mutilation slaying of woman

ROGERS CITY (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 45-70 years in prison for killing a woman whose mutilated remains were found in a wooded area in northeastern Michigan.

Brenton Lee Walker, 56, of Millersburg was sentenced Monday in Presque Isle County Circuit Court after pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder in the slaying of 42-year-old Heather Young of Sherwood.

A prosecutor said Walker admitted to shooting Young twice, burning her body and taking a chain saw to the remains found last August near his home.

Police said Young left a bar with Walker after arguing with her boyfriend.

The Grand Rapids Press reported prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of disinterment and mutilation of a corpse, being a habitual offender, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Pipeline beneath Straits of Mackinac passes pressure tests

MACKINAW CITY (AP) — Enbridge said an oil pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan has passed pressure tests required in a Justice Department agreement following a 2010 oil spill in southwestern Michigan.

The tests took place Saturday on one pipeline that's part of Line 5.

The Canadian company pumped the line's west segment with water and kept pressure high for eight hours. Enbridge officials told reporters in a conference call Monday that the line is fit for service and no leaks were found.

A second pipeline, called the east segment, will be tested soon.

The pipelines where Lake Huron and Lake Michigan converge were built in 1953. Line 5 carries about 23 million gallons of crude oil and liquid natural gas daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.

Kent County Youth Fair purchases new fairgrounds

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — An agriculture group that operates a youth fair in West Michigan has purchased 140 acres for a new fairgrounds and gathering space.

The Kent County Youth Agricultural Association announced Monday that it has purchased the Deer Run Golf Club in Lowell. The new property is expected to be converted into fairgrounds, a meeting center and campground for community events and private parties.

The association sponsors the Kent County Youth Fair, which has taken place at its current location in Lowell since 1934. But the location has shrunk over past decades as the city and surrounding businesses grew, according to the fair's manager, Jessica Marks.

Marks said the fair has drawn about 50,000 visitors, participants and exhibitors for each of the past three years.

"The fair gives youth a much-needed exposure to agriculture and animals that they may never get otherwise," said Jon Bieneman, president of the association.

Bieneman noted that the fairgrounds also host music festivals, horse shows, seasonal events and other gatherings.

Funding for the purchase came from a $2.5 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp., along with local foundations and donations by individuals.

The purchase agreement states the association will officially acquire the property in spring 2019. The transaction's terms will be finalized at closing, which is expected to take place in September.