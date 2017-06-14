State Briefs

DETROIT (AP) — A wet spring season has experts predicting that summer water levels for the Great Lakes could be higher than normal and above last year's mark through early fall.

The Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Detroit District announced Monday in its six-month water level forecast that summer water levels on lakes Superior, Michigan-Huron, St. Clair and Erie will be at their highest since 1996-98.

"Above-average precipitation on the Great Lakes and very wet conditions in the months of April and May pushed levels higher than originally forecasted," said Keith Kompoltowicz, chief of watershed hydrology for the Army Corps Detroit District.

The group's forecast data also show that, as of this week, Lake Ontario is up nearly 3 feet from the level it was at this time last year. The lake exceeded its highest elevation ever for June, which was set in 1952.

"It would be great for us if water levels stayed stable, but that never seems to happen," said Larry Taunt, commodore for the Muskegon Yacht Club, which may soon need to raise its fixed docks to keep them above the water line at a cost of about $15,000. "We're not there yet, but we are looking at that.”

Lake Huron oil case dropped because of new evidence

BAY CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors said new evidence caused them to drop charges against two people accused of intentionally discharging oily water into Lake Huron from a tugboat in 2014.

Spokeswoman Gina Balaya said it was in the "best interests of justice" to drop the case against engineer Jeffrey Patrick and assistant engineer William Harrigan. She didn't describe the new evidence.

A trial was supposed to start Tuesday in Bay City federal court, but a judge dismissed the case last week.

The oily sheens in Lake Huron were spotted by air, east of Cheboygan and east of Alpena, in 2014. Patrick and Harrigan were charged with conspiracy and another crime while aboard a boat called Victory.

Michigan Legislature votes to let vehicles run unattended

LANSING (AP) — A bill approved by the Michigan Legislature would let residents legally leave a vehicle running unattended on private property.

The bill cleared the Senate on a 30-6 vote Tuesday and goes to Gov. Rick Snyder for his signature.

It was proposed after a Detroit-area man was ticketed $128 for leaving a car running in his driveway as the vehicle warmed up.

A state rule requires people to stop the engine and remove the ignition key before letting a vehicle stand unattended. The legislation would keep the prohibition in place only for vehicles parked on public streets, but not if they are equipped with a remote-start feature.

Use of fire hydrant to stay cool causes wastewater overflow

KALAMAZOO (AP) — Officials say a person who opened a fire hydrant in southwestern Michigan amid the recent heatwave caused more than 140,000 gallons of wastewater to flow into the streets.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Services was notified Sunday about a storm sewer overflow and officials determined it was due to unauthorized hydrant use.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reported the sewer had been plugged to prevent the accidental release of wastewater during a construction project. The city estimates that the wastewater released included about 110 gallons of sewage.

Water flowed down a street and into an intersection.

The storm sewers were back in working order that night and the wastewater was cleaned up.

Kalamazoo has been opening hydrants to help residents stay cool, but says people shouldn't open them on their own.

Two charged after police interrupt videotaping of fake robbery

DETROIT (AP) — A too-realistic robbery scene during a video's filming in Detroit has led to charges against two would-be actors.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Dushon Shepherd, 26, and Keenan Black, 39, were expected to be arraigned Tuesday on misdemeanor disturbing the peace charges.

Saturday evening, officers saw two men approaching a sports car on the city's west side while armed with what appeared to be handguns.

Prosecutors said the officers believed an armed robbery was being committed. One officer fired several shots at the men, but missed.

The two men were arrested.

Investigators later determined the guns were fake and the robbery scene was being staged. Police said they didn't have permission from the city to shoot a video in public.