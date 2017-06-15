State Briefs

DETROIT (AP) — Three Republican members of Michigan's congressional delegation were among lawmakers who were practicing baseball when a gunman opened fire at the field in suburban Washington.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop gave an eyewitness account Wednesday to Detroit radio station WWJ. He said many more people would have been shot if security staff hadn't returned fire.

Bishop, R-Rochester, said he was at home plate when the gunman approached with a rifle. U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot. Bishop said Scalise was a "sitting duck" on second base.

Bishop said fellow Michigan Republicans John Moolenaar and Jack Bergman were at the field. They weren't hurt.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Genesee County was at a different baseball practice for Democrats.

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Michigan expires soon

DEARBORN (AP) — Check your pockets and drawers: Time is running out on a $100,000 Powerball prize.

The ticket expires at 4:45 p.m. Monday, June 19. It was sold at a BP gas station in Dearborn for the game on June 18, 2016.

Anyone who believes they have the ticket can call the Michigan Lottery at 517-373-1237.

If the ticket doesn't turn up, the money will go into the state's school aid fund. In May, a $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot went unclaimed.

Fourth person charged in Detroit genital mutilation case

DETROIT (AP) — A fourth person has been charged in the case of alleged genital mutilation of girls by members of a Muslim sect.

Tajera Shafiq was arraigned Wednesday in Detroit's U.S. District Court on charges of conspiracy to commit female genital mutilation, and aiding in the practice. She was released on bond and placed under house arrest with an electronic tether.

Federal documents say Shafiq attended the cutting of two Minnesota girls in February at a Detroit-area clinic, which authorities allege was performed by Dr. Jumana Nagarwala.

Shafiq's attorney Victoria Burton-Harris said there are no specific allegations and Shafiq didn't perform genital mutilation.

Nagarwala and the clinic's owners also have been charged. Her attorney denies the charges, saying she performed a religious ritual.

They belong to a sect called Dawoodi Bohra.

Michigan legislative panels OK teacher pension changes

LANSING (AP) — Legislative committees approved legislation that would steer more newly hired school employees into 401(k)-only retirement plans.

The bills approved Wednesday would require the Office of Retirement Services to offer the option between a hybrid pension and 401(k) plan or a defined contribution plan on or after Feb. 1.

It also would enroll workers in the 401(k)-only plan unless they choose otherwise within 75 days, and would create a trigger to close the hybrid plan if funding fell under 85 percent.

Nick Ciaramitaro, chairman of a coalition of public-sector labor unions, opposed the Senate bill. He said people's economic lives are on the line and those affected haven't had the chance to fully review the language of the legislation.

The bills are being discussed in both chambers.