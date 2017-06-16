State Briefs

GAINES TWP. (AP) — A 25-year-old Kent County man has been charged in the beating death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old son.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said Elis Nelson Ortiz-Nieves was to be arraigned Thursday on murder and first-degree child abuse charges.

Giovanni Mejias reportedly was not breathing Tuesday at his Gaines Township home, south of Grand Rapids, and rushed by paramedics to a hospital where he later died.

An autopsy determined that the boy died of blunt force trauma to his abdomen. Several older injuries also were found.

Authorities said Ortiz-Nieves had been living at the home for about six months. He was arrested Tuesday.

Six other children under the age of 11 have been removed from the home. Authorities said Ortiz-Nieves took care of the children while his girlfriend was at work.

Michigan's unemployment rate falls to 4.2 percent in May

LANSING (AP) — Michigan's unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in May as officials say there were fewer residents in the state workforce.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget announced Wednesday the May rate was a half percentage point lower than April's rate of 4.7 percent and six-tenths of a percentage point below the state's May 2016 rate of 4.8 percent.

Gov. Rick Snyder said the numbers "should encourage all Michiganders to continue to work hard and keep our foot on the gas."

The state's unemployment rate in May was one-tenth of a percentage point below the national rate of 4.3 percent.

The state's workforce fell by 21,000 over the month while total employment edged up 3,000. The number of unemployed in Michigan declined by 24,000 in May.

Vehicle fatally strikes fire chief along Michigan interstate

COMSTOCK TWP. (AP) — A fire chief has died after he was struck by an out-of-control vehicle as he responded to another crash on I-94 in southwestern Michigan, authorities said Thursday.

Comstock Township Chief Edward Switalski was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash Wednesday night. The driver who struck him was taken to a hospital with injuries.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said its officers and the Comstock Township Fire Department were preparing to leave the site of the initial crash when the passing vehicle lost control and struck Switalski as he stood near the rear of his rescue vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No injuries were reported related to the initial call that brought Switalski to the scene.

Area fire chiefs met Thursday and worked out how to cover the Comstock Township department's area so firefighters can take time off in the wake of their chief's death, according to the president of the Kalamazoo County Fire Chiefs Association, Mark Barnes.

"He was the guy who would step up for somebody else in this situation," Barnes said.

Switalski, 55, had served as chief of Comstock Township Fire and Rescue since 2013, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported. He came to the Michigan department after more than three decades working with the Pleasantview Fire District in suburban Chicago.

Switalski is survived by his wife, Holly, and two daughters, Barnes said.

Warning: Your bird feeder may attract hungry black bears

LANSING (AP) — State wildlife officials say northern Michigan residents can prevent run-ins with black bears by removing bird feeders.

Katie Keen of the Department of Natural Resources said bears that venture too close to people's homes usually are attracted by food — and it's often seed and suet in feeders. Even hummingbird feeders can draw bears' interest.

Michigan's bear population is estimated at more than 12,000 adults. Of those, about 2,000 are in the northern Lower Peninsula and the others in the Upper Peninsula.

Bears tend to be shy, but will follow their noses to a reliable food supply. If they lose their natural fear of people, they can become dangerous.

Pet food, garbage, barbecue grills and beehives are other common lures. The DNR advises keeping them indoors.