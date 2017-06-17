State Briefs

SAULT STE. MARIE (AP) — Even as the weather heats up, the Great Lakes remain dangerously cold.

The U.S. Coast Guard says water temperatures in the lakes are ranging from the upper 30s to the lower 50s. Water safety specialist Mike Baron of the Ninth Coast Guard District said water as warm as 76 degrees poses a threat to people who fall in. Cold water boosts the risk of hypothermia and drowning.

Officials say boaters should always wear a life jacket and make sure there's one for everyone on board.

Other safety tips include dressing appropriately for water temperatures when heading out, filing a float plan with family and friends, never going out on the water alone, wearing reflective clothing that searchers could spot, and carrying a personal locator beacon and a VHF-FM marine radio.

Gov. Snyder heads to Europe in bid to boost trade, lure business

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is using a trade trip to Europe to boost trade relationships and lure businesses to Michigan.

Snyder will travel to several countries to meet with government, automotive and other business leaders to show what types of opportunities Michigan can offer.

His weeklong jaunt starts today and takes him to France, Germany and Italy.

The Republican governor touts the state's leadership in automotive research and design on such trips. This marks his administration's fifth visit to Europe, and other destinations have included China, Japan and Mexico.

Also attending are officials from Macomb and Oakland counties, the Michigan Economic Development Corp., and Automation Alley.

$2M to help deal with Tecumseh Products site contamination

TECUMSEH (AP) — A Michigan city is getting $2 million to help deal with contamination at a former manufacturing site.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality recently announced a $1 million grant and $1 million loan to the Lenawee County community of Tecumseh to address conditions at the Tecumseh Products site, which has seen industrial uses since the late 1800s.

The money will pay for a protective vapor barrier under a building that will be reused and demolition of another building.

Tecumseh Products is cleaning up contaminated soil and groundwater that has migrated into the surrounding neighborhood. A developer plans to redevelop the site into Revival Commons, including industrial, commercial and retail space.

The state says prior uses as a foundry, metal and machine shop and refrigeration equipment manufacturer left the site contaminated.

Consumers Energy to start work early on wind turbine project

JACKSON (AP) — Construction of a Consumers Energy wind turbine project in Michigan is expected to start three years ahead of schedule.

The Michigan Public Service Commission on Thursday approved the Jackson-based utility's proposal to begin work in 2019 instead of 2022 on Cross Winds Energy Park III in Tuscola County.

In 2016, the commission approved the utility's plan to buy 19 wind turbine generators for its Cross Winds Energy Park II and an option to buy 33 more for the future Cross Winds Energy Park III.

Public Service Commission Chairwoman Sally Talberg said advancement of the projects will "help meet the expanded renewable energy portfolio standard set in the state's new energy laws."

The initial Cross Winds Energy Park in Tuscola County started serving electric customers in Michigan's Thumb region in 2014.

Vital section of riverfront trail in Michigan completed

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Grand Rapids has completed a section of a riverfront trail that will eventually connect the city's downtown to a larger trail system.

City officials gathered Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Coldbrook Edge Trail. The trail covers nearly a quarter-mile along the eastern bank of the Grand River, The Grand Rapids Press reported.

David Marquardt, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said the $1.8 million project is a small but important piece of the broader project. The riverfront trail will eventually total 2 miles connecting the downtown trail system to the larger White Pine Trail system.

"Coldbrook Edge showcases how we're tearing down walls and opening connections to the Grand River," said John Morrison, executive director of the West Michigan Trails & Greenway Coalition.

The project is funded by the coalition, a Michigan Department of Transportation grant, the Monroe North Tax Increment Finance Authority and the city's capital fund. The land was acquired through a grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

A wide concrete path is featured along with a new deck overlooking the river and a large tree-lined ledge that is the crest of the flood wall.

"This project is a decade in the making," Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. "We are standing on what was once the city's first rail line."