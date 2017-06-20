Michigan Votes

Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township: Y

Senate Bill 401 — Overhaul school employee retirement system: passed 21-17 in the Senate. The Senate vote on the identical pension reform provisions as in the House bill described above.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive: Y

Senate Bill 401 — Amendment to impose unfunded school pension liability costs on charters: failed 14-24 in the Senate. Curtis Hertel amendment to require charter schools to contribute to the cost of paying down the school pension system's $29.1 billion in unfunded liabilities, even though their employees do not get benefits from the system. The amendment was supported by all Democrats and by Republicans Emmons, Rocca and Schmidt.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: N

House Bill 4636 — Criminalize female genital mutilation of minors: passed 38-0 in the Senate. To make it a crime subject to 15 years in prison to perform a clitoridectomy, infibulation or other female genital mutilation on a person less than age 18. Claims that the procedure is required by custom or ritual would be explicitly excluded as a defense to prosecution. Related bills would ban transporting a girl for this purpose, authorize lawsuits from victims and permanently revoke the license of a medical professional convicted of this.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

House Bill 4013 — Allow electronic vehicle registration in car instead of paper: passed 38-0 in the Senate. To allow the vehicle registration document motorists are required to have when driving to be an electronic picture of the document on their smartphone or other device.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

House Bill 4215 — Repeal rule banning car running in driveway: passed 30-6 in the Senate. To repeal a ban on leaving an unattended vehicle running other than on a public street or highway. This would allow warming up the car in the driveway in winter.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

House Bill 4613 — Create process to restrict expansive court cost levies: passed 38-0 in the Senate. To create a state commission to recommend changes to trial court funding in light of a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that questioned charging defendants for costs that are unrelated to their case and instead cover routine court and municipal operations. The Senate also passed House Bill 4612 to extend the current (possibly excessive) levies another three years.

Sen. Arlan Meekhof: Y

House Bill 4407 — Require opioid abuse training in schools: passed 102-5 in the House. To require public schools to include instruction on prescription opioid abuse in required health classes. House Bill 4406 requires a state commission to develop a lesson plan.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

House Bill 4403 — Include opioid addiction treatment in Medicaid benefits: passed 105-2 in the House. To include acute treatment services and clinical stabilization services for opioid addiction among the medical services the state has assumed a duty to provide through its social welfare system, including Medicaid.

Rep. Jim Lilly: Y

Source: MichiganVotes.org

Huizenga votes

Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation last week:

HR 2579 — Broader Options for Americans Act: Y

S. 1094 — Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017: Y

HR 2581 — Verify First Act: Y

HR 2457 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass, as amended: J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Hydropower Extension Act of 2017: Y

HR 2292 — On motion to suspend the rules and pass: To extend a project of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission involving the Cannonsville Dam: Y

Source: huizenga.house.gov