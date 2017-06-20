State Briefs

LANSING (AP) — Nine companies are seeking inclusion in the federally run Michigan Health Insurance Marketplace.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services said Monday that filing information has been received from Blue Care Network of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Health Alliance Plan, McLaren Health Plan, Meridian Health Plan of Michigan, Molina Healthcare of Michigan, PHP, Priority Health and Total Health Care USA.

The department is responsible for reviewing all plans and rates to ensure compliance with state and federal laws.

It will release the proposed "2018 Michigan Health Insurance Rate Change Requests" for both individual and small group policies by Aug. 1 as part of the review process.

Open enrollment for Michigan's federally operated health insurance marketplace will begin Nov. 1. Coverage would be effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Miss Michigan winner advocates for youth arts participation

MUSKEGON (AP) — The winner of the Miss Michigan pageant said she plans to use her new title to help her continue to advocate for youth participation in the arts.

Heather Kendrick, 23, was awarded the 2017 crown Saturday night in Muskegon. The University of Michigan graduate is a native of Marysville, near Port Huron, and came to the pageant after being named Miss Washtenaw County.

Kendrick told The Muskegon Chronicle that the arts "help our children with skills like creative thinking and critical thinking."

She performed a rendition of Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" on the violin for the competition.

Kendrick's career goals include becoming the CEO of a performing arts organization. She gets $12,000 in scholarship money and will have an opportunity to take part in the Miss America pageant in September.

Experts to discuss tsunami warning system for Great Lakes

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Experts are meeting in Ann Arbor this week to discuss a tsunami warning system for the Great Lakes.

Scientists say tsunamis happen on the Great Lakes, although many are too small to notice. In fact, the lakes average 106 such events a year.

In the oceans, tsunamis are caused by earthquakes. Great Lakes tsunamis result from rapid changes in barometric pressure associated with fast-moving weather systems. Scientists call them "meteotsunamis." In some cases, people standing on piers or swimming along shorelines have been swept to their deaths.

Meteotsunamis also can cause sudden drops in water levels that endanger nuclear power plants' cooling systems.

The University of Michigan's Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research is hosting a meeting through Wednesday where experts will consider a system for warning the public.

Michigan State University gets $3 million to bolster entrepreneurship

EAST LANSING (AP) — A $3 million gift to Michigan State University seeks to help bolster entrepreneurship.

The East Lansing school announced Monday that Larry Gaynor, president and CEO of TNG Worldwide, and his wife, company Vice President Teresa Gaynor, made the donation to create the Gaynor Entrepreneurship Lab on the first floor of the school's Business Pavilion.

The lab will feature flexible space that those involved say is conducive for hosting entrepreneurship-focused business courses and group work.

Larry Gaynor, a Michigan native, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the Broad College of Business in 1977. TNG Worldwide is a beauty products distributor and manufacturer. The company's customers include salons, spas, retailers and distributors.