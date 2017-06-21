State Briefs

BUSHNELL TWP. (AP) — An elementary school principal killed his disabled son and fatally shot himself in West Michigan, police said.

The bodies of George Heckman and his 28-year-old son Grant were found Monday night in a van on a rural road in Montcalm County's Bushnell Township. Autopsies were performed Tuesday.

George Heckman was principal at Pewamo Elementary School. The 52-year-old was supposed to become the new superintendent of the Pewamo-Westphalia district but failed to appear at a school board meeting Monday night.

The current superintendent, Garth Cooper, said Heckman's son had "severe physical disabilities." He said George Heckman's death is "tragic" for his family and a "great loss" for the community.

The Heckmans lived in Westphalia in Clinton County.

Father, other adults charged after teen son's fatal shooting

TITTABAWASSEE TWP. (AP) — A father and four other adults have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 16-year-old son at a home in Saginaw County.

An autopsy has determined that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Boyd said Tuesday that the victim's father is charged with careless, reckless or negligent use of a firearm causing death. Other charges against the adults include furnishing alcohol to a minor.

WNEM-TV reported Tuesday that an unspecified number of juveniles also are charged in the case.

No one has been arraigned.

The slain teen was found about 2 a.m. May 14 in his basement following a gathering at a bonfire outside the Tittabawassee Township home.

No charges after 3-week-old West Michigan girl killed by dog

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A prosecutor says no charges will be brought after a 3-week-old girl was fatally attacked by a dog at a home in Grand Rapids while briefly left unattended.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the update Monday, calling the May 25 attack on Susannah Murray a "horrible tragedy for the family."

The girl died the next morning at a hospital.

Authorities said there were three dogs in the home and the sleeping girl was left in the living room for about five minutes while her mother and a friend stepped outside for a cigarette. The girl was found with a severe head injury and one dog had blood around its mouth.

Becker said the mother wasn't reckless or grossly negligent, and that the dogs weren't known as aggressive.

Ex-Supreme Court justice Young running for US Senate

MIDLAND (AP) — Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert Young Jr. has announced plans to run for U.S. Senate in 2018.

Young said he'll seek the Republican nomination for the seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat. He disclosed his plans Monday at a meeting of local Republicans in Midland and immediately took aim at the incumbent.

"It's time for a change," Young said. "We said goodbye to the Obamas. It's time for Debbie Stabenow to retire from 42 years of government-growing and job-killing policies. Debbie Stabenow loves government more than she loves us."

He described himself as a black, conservative Republican — three words "almost never spoken in the English language."

Young, 66, was on the Supreme Court for 18 years, including six as chief justice, before quitting in April. He's won statewide elections, but a Senate race will be much different. Supreme Court candidates are mostly promoted through TV ads and don't talk about specific issues. Young will have to explain where he stands on a variety of topics.

Flags being lowered for fire chief fatally struck by vehicle

COMSTOCK TWP. (AP) — Flags are being lowered to half-staff in Michigan to honor a fire chief who died after he was struck by a vehicle in southwestern Michigan.

Gov. Rick Snyder ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered today (Wednesday) on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of Comstock Township Chief Edward Switalski.

A service for Switalski is today at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. He worked for more than three decades at Pleasantview Fire District in suburban Chicago before becoming Comstock Township chief in 2013.

The 55-year-old died June 13 after being struck as he responded to another crash on I-94 in Comstock Township.

Snyder said Switalski "will be remembered for his commitment and dedication to his community."

Part of Detroit-area cemetery to be set aside for Hispanics

BROWNSTOWN TWP. (AP) — Roman Catholic leaders in southeastern Michigan are dedicating a portion of a cemetery to Hispanics this weekend.

Bishop Arturo Cepeda will lead a Saturday morning Mass at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery in Brownstown Township, south of Detroit. He'll also bless a section of the cemetery for Hispanics.

The section will have statues of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego. There also will be areas to sit and pray.

The events are open to the public.

The cemetery is owned by the Detroit Archdiocese.