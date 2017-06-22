State Briefs

VOLINIA TWP. (AP) — A boy has died after farm equipment partially rolled onto him in southwestern Michigan.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said the boy was riding on the equipment at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when he fell beneath it at a farm in Volinia Township.

He was taken to a hospital, but later died. His name and age were not released by the sheriff's office.

The accident is under investigation.

7 children among 12 injured in 3-vehicle crash on US 131

KALAMAZOO TWP. (AP) — Seven children and five adults have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash along a West Michigan highway.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man crossed the median on U.S. 131 in Kalamazoo Township at about noon Wednesday and struck two other vehicles headed in the opposite direction.

Ages of the injured children range from six months to 13 years. Authorities said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The injured adults range in age from 18-57.

A 20-year-old passenger in the vehicle that crossed the median was in critical condition Wednesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

Canadian charged in Flint airport attack investigated as terrorism

FLINT (AP) — A Canadian man shouted in Arabic before stabbing a police officer in the neck at the Flint airport on Wednesday, and referenced people being killed overseas during the attack that's now being investigated as an act of terrorism, federal officials said.

Amor Ftouhi, 49, of Quebec was immediately taken into custody. A criminal complaint charging him with committing violence at an airport says Ftouhi asked an officer who subdued him why the officer didn't kill him.

The attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism, but authorities have no indication at this time that he was involved in a "wider plot," said FBI Special Agent in Charge David Gelios.

"At this time, we view him as a lone-wolf attacker," Gelios said. "We have no information to suggest any training."

The criminal complaint says Ftouhi stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville with a large knife after yelling "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great." According to the FBI, Ftouhi said something similar to "you have killed people in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, and we are all going to die."

Neville was in satisfactory condition after initially being in critical condition, airport police Chief Chris Miller said at a late afternoon news conference where the charges were announced.

The attack just before 10 a.m. at Bishop International Airport prompted an evacuation and extra security elsewhere in Flint.

Trailer crash causes anhydrous ammonia leak in Michigan

SHIAWASSEE TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a trailer being used to haul a tank of anhydrous ammonia jackknifed near Flint, causing a leak that prompted the evacuation of about 10 nearby homes.

No injuries were reported. The Flint Journal reported a farmer was using a pickup truck to haul the trailer in Shiawassee County's Shiawassee Township on Wednesday morning when police said the brakes on the truck failed at an intersection.

Sheriff Brian BeGole said the farmer turned abruptly, causing the trailer to jackknife and the tank to flip. He said a pressure release valve broke off and the anhydrous ammonia leaked into the air.

Anhydrous ammonia is used as a fertilizer. When released, it can cause severe chemical burns and damage the tissue of the eyes, nose, throat and lungs.

2 Detroit-area moms charged in probe of genital mutilation

DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit-area women have been charged with allowing their daughters to undergo genital mutilation as federal authorities expand their case against members of a Muslim sect.

A new indictment filed Wednesday raises the number of people charged in the case to six. The indictment also adds four girls from Michigan to the group of alleged victims. The case began with two girls from Minnesota.

The Associated Press isn't naming the two women to protect their daughters' identities. A judge entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of the women and released them on bond.

The main defendant is Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, who is charged with cutting girls at a clinic after hours in suburban Detroit. She denies any crime and says she performed a religious ritual.

All belong to an India-based Muslim sect called the Dawoodi Bohra.

Michigan State to up tuition rates for coming academic year

EAST LANSING (AP) — Trustees at Michigan State University have adopted a budget that includes a tuition increase for the coming academic year and a plan to freeze freshmen tuition rates for 2018-19.

The school said Wednesday that tuition this year for in-state freshman and sophomore undergraduates will go up by 2.8 percent, or $13.25 more per credit hour.

In-state juniors and seniors will see a 3.8 percent ($19.75 more per credit hour) increase, while graduate students will pay about $28 more per credit hour.

Financial aid has been upped by more than $6 million.

Next year's tuition freeze for freshman is part of MSU's "Go Green, Go 15" initiative. The program will encourage students to maintain an average of 15 credits per semester.

University of Michigan getting driverless shuttles this fall

ANN ARBOR (AP) — Two driverless shuttles will begin operating at the University of Michigan this fall.

The tall, airy, 15-passenger shuttles will carry students and staff in a 2-mile loop on campus roads alongside regular traffic.

The shuttle will be free and insured by the university. A trained specialist will ride on each shuttle but won't steer it. The shuttle goes around 15 mph.

The electric shuttles are made by French startup NAVYA, which has deployed 25 shuttles worldwide since last year and is operating them on campuses in Australia and Japan.

NAVYA plans to make 80 driverless shuttles this year. It's opening a manufacturing facility in Michigan soon to help reach that goal.

The university's MCity autonomous research partnership paid $500,000 for the shuttles and the systems to operate them.